AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2022

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 June YTD - JuneBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgJun 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP18,46620,572-10.2 99,597118,289-15.860,328
 40 < 100 HP6,7217,246-7.2 32,13836,585-12.221,453
 100+ HP1,9811,8089.6 11,28210,23110.36,571
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors27,16829,626-8.3 143,017165,105-13.488,352
4WD Farm Tractors258266-3.0 1,2861,446-11.1363
Total Farm Tractors27,42629,892-8.2 144,303166,551-13.488,715
Self-Prop Combines62950225.3 2,1502,275-5.51,010
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Related Links