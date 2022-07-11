AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2022

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June YTD - June Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Jun 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 18,466 20,572 -10.2 99,597 118,289 -15.8 60,328 40 < 100 HP 6,721 7,246 -7.2 32,138 36,585 -12.2 21,453 100+ HP 1,981 1,808 9.6 11,282 10,231 10.3 6,571 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 27,168 29,626 -8.3 143,017 165,105 -13.4 88,352 4WD Farm Tractors 258 266 -3.0 1,286 1,446 -11.1 363 Total Farm Tractors 27,426 29,892 -8.2 144,303 166,551 -13.4 88,715 Self-Prop Combines 629 502 25.3 2,150 2,275 -5.5 1,010

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers