The market for Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices will achieve a market value of USD 35.41 billion by 2030.

New York, United States, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is driven by a rising number of patients with cardiovascular diseases, increased prevalence of arrhythmias due to COVID-19, and an overall rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity.



Critical Insights into the market:

By Product, the Holter monitor had the highest market share.

By type, defibrillators dominated the market share.

By End-User, hospitals commanded the maximum share in the market.

By Region, North America held the majority of the market.

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/cardiac-arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market

Factors that are driving the market growth of the Cardiac Arrhythmia M onitoring D evices:

Increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases

An exponential rise of people who suffer from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has been noted worldwide. As stated by WHO, more than 17.9 million deaths are due to CVDs, which is approximately 32% of all deaths. According to the European Commission, CVD accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe. As per the CDC, heart disease leads as the primary cause of death in the country. China had over 5 million deaths due to CVD. The American Heart Association approximates that 82.6 million citizens suffer from at least one form of CVD. Therefore, with the rising prevalence of CVDs, the market for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices would see accelerated growth.

COVID-19 Impact on heart disease

The COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has shot up the number of cases of heart diseases, including arrhythmias. As per a study circulated in the American Heart Association Journal, for patients who developed arrhythmia due to COVID-19, seven out of ten developed atrial arrhythmias and one out five of the remaining developed ventricular arrhythmias. According to the British Heart Foundation, people suffering from a CVD were 2.7 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Further, the report states that COVID-19 caused more than 5,800 more deaths than in 2019. Additionally, 45% of all COVID-19 death certificates mentioned cardiovascular disease as one of the reasons for death. Therefore, COVID-19 had a significant impact on cardiac arrhythmias in people, and hence, the market for monitoring devices has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic.

Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Recombinant Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market Report published in the month of January 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/cardiac-arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 4.41% 2030 Value Projection USD 35.41 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 23 Billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),BIOTRONIK(Germany),Abbott Laboratories (US),Boston Scientific,Medtronic,Shenzhen Mindray bio–medical Electronics,GE Healthcare,MicroPort Scientific corp,BioTelemetry,BPL Medical Technologies,SCHILLER AG,Hill-Rom Holdings,Asahi Kasei corp,Nihon Kohden,OSYPKA,Shree pacetronix,ACS Diagnostics,Narang Medical Limited,RhythMedix,Progetti Srl,Amiitalia,Lepu Medical Technology,Been Cardio,Coala Life,MeTrax GmbH (Deutschland),Alivecor, Inc. Leading Segment Based on the Product Holter Monitor Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on the Product, Based on the Type, Based on End-User, Based on Application, Based on Regions Growth Drivers



Rising number of patients with cardiovascular diseases, an increased prevalence of arrhythmias due to COVID-19, and an overall rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity.





Rising number of Chronic Disease Patients

Chronic diseases such as anorexia, cancer, diabetes, and obesity have a significant impact on a person’s cardiac health and are associated with a higher risk of suffering from CVDs. According to the CDC, over 34.2 million people were suffering from diabetes; approximately 439 new cancer cases were detected per 100,000 of the population; 41.9% of the total population suffered from obesity. According to the ANAD (National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders), 28.8 million will suffer from at least one eating disorder during their lifetime. Multiple chronic diseases have an increasing impact on CVDs, especially arrhythmias. According to the CDC, by 2030, 12.1 million Americans will have Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Thus, with the rising chronic disease prevalence, the number of people suffering from cardiac arrhythmias will also grow. Hence, the market for their monitoring devices will also surge.





Segmentation Report of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market as conducted by Strategic Market Research:

Based on Product

Holter Monitor

ECG Devices

Event Monitors

Cardiac Output Monitoring

Advanced ECG Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry





Based on Type

Pacemakers

Defibrillators

Application Basis

Atrial Fibrillation

Premature Contraction

Ventricular Tachycardia

Atrial Tachycardia

Bradycardia

Ventricular Fibrillation

Others





By End-User

Cardiac Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Segmentation

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Norway

Lithuania

Latvia

Hungary

Slovakia

Rest of Europe





North America

Canada

USA

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia Pacific

China

Australia - New Zealand

India

South Korea

Nepal

Pakistan

Georgia

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/cardiac-arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market

Holter monitor dominated the product segment, as it is a device that works on the same principle as an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor. The portable nature of the devices makes them more beneficial in tracking any heart condition that may not have been detected at the time of initial tests. The monitor is also effective in detecting if the prescribed medicines are working or not. The market for Holter monitors is worth over USD 400 million in 2022. Therefore, with rapidly advancing technologies that would make the monitors more efficient and smaller in size, the market for Holter monitors would grow rapidly.

By type, defibrillators dominated the market. They are used to assist people who have a sudden cardiac arrest. According to the NHS, when a defibrillator is used within one minute of the acute onset cardiac incident, the survival rate is 90%; and used within 3-5 minutes of the incident, the survival rate is nearly 74%. Thus, with the devices being highly effective in saving lives, they have become integral to aiding patients having acute cardiac incidents.

By end-user, hospitals dominated the market. The primary reason is the widespread application in these institutions in varied departments such as surgery, medicine and emergency rooms. According to research, over 290,000 cardiac events occur in adults, and approximately 15,200 pediatric incidents occur each year in US hospitals. According to the CDC, tachycardia occurs in 1.3% of the total population, most requiring hospitalizations. Therefore, with increasing instances of heart disease and acute onset incidents in hospitals, the hospital segment will continue to dominate the market.

North America dominated the regional segment due to the high occurrence of heart disease in the region. According to the CDC, over 18 million adults in the US have coronary artery disease and nearly every 40 seconds, a person suffers from a heart attack. Over 805,000 people suffer from heart attacks in the US each year. In Canada, over 2.4 million Canadians suffer from heart disease. One Canadian dies of heart disease approximately every five minutes, and CVDs rank among the highest causes of death in the country. Therefore, with the high prevalence of heart diseases in the region, the market for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices would see high growth.

Major Companies involved in the market:

Abbot Laboratories

ACS Diagnostics Inc.

Alivecor, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BioTelemetry Inc.

BIOTRONIK LLP

Boston Scientific Corporation

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd

Coala Life Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic plc

Metrix GmbH

Microport Scientific India Pvt Ltd

Narang Medical Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSYPKA Medical GmbH

Progetti S.R.L

RhythMedix

Schiller AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Ltd

To read the summary of the report, visit the website at https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/cardiac-arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, the FDA cleared a feature for AppleWatch to be able to track atrial fibrillation(AFib). The feature will be provided to users above the age of 22 and above with a history of AFib and is expected to be launched in the watchOS 9 updates.





In June 2022, Cardiology, a medical technology company, developed an algorithm to predict AFib. The company aims to use Holter monitor readings, which patients have worn for only 24 hours, to predict the short-term presence or absence of AFib in the patient.





In May 2022, Medtronic developed a new algorithm that would reduce the number of false-positive cases of AFib. The algorithm is going to be installed on their LINQ II devices using cloud-based software updates.





In May 2022, researchers developed multiple wireless devices, including a bioresorbable pacemaker, that would help monitor heart conditions. The advantage would be that all the devices will be wireless, and the pacemaker is bioresorbable, meaning it would be naturally absorbed by the body.





In April 2022, Biotricity, a medical and consumer healthcare goods company, launched its new wireless and wearable device, Biotres, that would aid in monitoring cardiac health. It was cleared by FDA in 2021 and has been used in multiple channels such as hospitals and doctors’ offices since February 2022. The aim of launching it commercially was to expand revenue streams.





Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of a myriad number of Healthcare reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare

Related Reports :

Recombinant DNA Technology Market

The ‘Recombinant DNA Technology Market’ report, as formulated by SMR, comprises the market drivers, the future scope of the market, and the restraints. The market’s valuation in 2020 was USD 656.64 billion, with a CAGR of 7.7%, and it will attain USD 1378.76 billion market valuation by 2030. An increasing investment in R&D, producing genetically modified crops, increasing production of vaccines and producing more transgenic animals are the factors driving the market. The major companies involved in the market are Monsanto, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, BASF, Bayer, DuPont Pioneer, Amgen, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Biogen, Sanofi and GenScript.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The ‘Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market’ report, designed by SMR, is an all-inclusive report that contains the factors fueling market growth, the opportunities available in the market, and the market’s restraints. In 2020, the market’s value was USD 47.8 billion and had a CAGR of 8.54%, which would take the market value to USD 108.47 billion by 2030. The factors driving the market are the rising number of cancer cases, increased use of monoclonal antibodies in cancer treatment and higher R&D investments in cancer serology. The major companies that are involved in the market are Johnson&Johnson, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Co., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Seattle Genetics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genmab AS and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Digital Logistics Market

The Digital Logistics Market report, as compiled by SMR, is an all-encompassing report that comprises the market drivers, market opportunities and restraints. In 2020, the market’s worth was USD 15.4 billion and was expected to achieve a value of USD 77.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.54%. The rise in the number of companies that began offering supply chain solutions due to the pandemic and phenomenal growth of the e-commerce market led to tremendous growth in the market. The companies that are actively developing the market are ORBCOMM, WebXptress, Oracle, Intersec, SAP, Logisuite, Cloud Logistics, Impinj, Intel, Ramco Systems, Infosys, Magaya, IBM, Digilogistics, AT&T, Blue Yonder, HCL Technologies, Freightgate, Advantech, Honeywell, ICAT Logistics, Eurotech, Hexaware, Softlink, Samsung SDS, and Tech Mahindra.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/