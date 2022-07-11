Redbubble Appoints First Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Redbubble, the world’s largest online marketplace for print-on-demand products designed and sold by independent artists, announced their partnership with adjoined entities within the Publicis Groupe network, The Pub and Team One, the fully integrated agency for premium brands.



Redbubble Group - comprised of Redbubble Limited and its subsidiaries including TP Apparel LLC (TeePublic) - supports a community of more than 800k independent artists who have earned more than $100 million in sales of their designs on over 125 different products - from wall art and mugs to t-shirts, hats and more. Customers from approximately 200 countries have shopped on Redbubble marketplaces, finding perfectly personal products that support self-expression and belonging through creativity. Operating in the fast growing retail e-commerce industry, the company has become a market leader in print-on-demand since it was founded in Australia in 2006.

Recognizing the tremendous growth opportunity in brand, Redbubble brought on Blake Bakanoff as VP of Brand (previously CCO of ebay, and SVP Creative for Moxie, Publicis before that) in May '21 to help launch the global brand awareness in the U.S. The company selected The Pub @ Team One as their agency partner to increase overall brand awareness and further build its brand with the Gen Z audience.

The Pub @ Team One will handle brand strategy, creative, production and media duties for all U.S. markets.

"We are creating a hybrid center of Brand Creation Excellence, utilizing the strengths in an external Media and Content Creation powerhouse with our internal, passionate Brand Intelligence,” said Blake Bakanoff, VP of Brand. “This partnership brings us the extra fierceness we need to punch above our weight in connecting unconventional content with provocative media - all at service to our newest audience, with the largest growing buying power in ecommerce history."

The first work from this partnership is expected to launch later this month; it will look to specifically build awareness and intrigue for Redbubble among the GenZ audience, integrating and highlighting the unique artists the brand works with — bringing a sense of belonging through expression.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new marketing model to life for Redbubble, one that combines Team One’s deep media expertise and knowledge of GenZ consumers with The Pub’s dynamic approach to content,” remarked Kyle Acquistapace, Chief Media Officer, Team One.

About Redbubble Group

Founded in 2006, the Redbubble Group incorporates Redbubble Limited and its subsidiaries, including TP Apparel LLC (TeePublic). The Redbubble Group owns and operates the leading global online marketplaces hosted at Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, powered by over one million independent artists. The Redbubble Group’s community of passionate creatives sell uncommon designs on high-quality, everyday products such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art and so on. Through the Redbubble and TeePublic marketplaces, independent artists are able to profit from their creativity and reach a new universe of adoring fans. For customers, it’s the ultimate in self-expression. A simple but meaningful way to show the world who they are and what they care about.

About Team One

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Named to Adweek’s 2021 Media Plan of the Year for its work with Lexus and Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

