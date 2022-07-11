Acrylic Adhesives Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.39 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrylic Adhesives Market are composed of polymers that are either acrylic or methyl acrylic. Acrylic adhesives are one of the strongest available adhesives. This is primarily due to their cohesiveness and adherence. Cohesion refers to an adhesive's ability to adhere to itself, while adhesion refers to its ability to adhere to other objects. It is challenging to produce acrylic adhesives because they must be polymerized, dissolved in a catalyst, and cured. Acrylic adhesives are exceptionally potent and effective at bonding a variety of objects. They are resistant to sunlight, water, and humidity and can withstand fluctuations in temperature. Due to these qualities, acrylic adhesives are the most popular type.

Construction, packaging, and pharmaceutical industries, among others, utilize acrylic adhesives due to their superior performance and versatility. The extensive use of acrylic adhesives in the Asia-Pacific electronics and appliances industries is also a significant factor driving the market. The robust supply chain for acrylic adhesive continues to drive market expansion. Its global reach and availability make it suitable for use in various industries. The transition from mechanical fasteners to acrylic adhesives portends a positive outlook for widespread adoption in the construction industry. Extensive research and development and constant innovation are the primary contributors to the growth of the acrylic adhesives industry on the global market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/acrylic-adhesives-market/request-sample





Technological Advances in Acrylic Adhesives to Spur its Market Largely

The adhesive market is being significantly influenced by several factors, including the emergence of new economies, the progression of technology, globalization, and the adoption of environmentally friendly adhesives and sealants. The demand for increasingly technologically advanced and cost-effective operations in various industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors, is one of the primary forces driving the growth of the acrylic adhesives industry. The production of labels, cases, and cartons on a global scale will be possible thanks to developments in technology that will make it possible to use acrylic adhesives in the paper and packaging industry. Acrylic adhesives are utilized in the building and construction industry, the woodworking industry, the consumer goods sector, the transportation industry, and the leather and footwear industry.

Acrylic adhesives are primarily used in the complex disc drive industry and the electronics industry's touch screen and display market. Both of these markets are experiencing an increased demand for miniaturization and automation. Regarding hard disc drives, pressure-sensitive adhesives are used for various purposes, including damping, component assembly, and the creation of permanent labels, filters, and seals that can be easily removed. The production of premium tapes and labels, detergent, specialty polymers for water treatment, packaging coatings, and emulsions for decorative coatings all use solution-acrylic adhesives in China. Additionally, these adhesives are utilized in the production of emulsions. Acrylic adhesives are also used for the labels (or tapes) used to re-close bags and in the packaging of tobacco, textiles, coffee, and dry and wet tissues.





Key Highlights

The Global Acrylic Adhesives Market was worth USD 7,589 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 12,393 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Technology-wise, the global acrylic adhesives market is classified into Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Reactive, and Others. Water-Based technology acquires the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Application-wise, the global acrylic adhesives market is classified into Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, and Packaging. Packaging is estimated to hold the maximum share, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

the global acrylic adhesives market is classified into Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, and Packaging. Packaging is estimated to hold the maximum share, growing at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global acrylic adhesives market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market shareholder, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/acrylic-adhesives-market





Regional Insights

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific market will be the largest shareholder, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Asia-Pacific is distinguished by the abundance of low-cost skilled labor and the ease with which land can be accessed. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that a shift in the production landscape toward emerging economies, particularly China and India, will positively impact the growth of the market. The region is home to several different industries that are expanding rapidly, including e-commerce for electronics, automotive, and packaging, to name just a few. These and other industries present an enormous market potential for acrylic adhesives.

Additionally, due to the widespread application of acrylic adhesive elastomers in manufacturing automotive components, these products were the most sought-after in Asia-Pacific. It is anticipated that the high load-bearing capacity of the product, along with its resistance to impact and shock, will drive demand for it throughout the forecast period. It is anticipated that growth in middle-class income in countries like China and India will stimulate growth in automobile sales. It is expected that an increase in demand for acrylic adhesive elastomers in transportation applications in the region will result from such factors.

Europe, the second-largest shareholder, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, accounting for USD 3,007 million by 2030. The European market for acrylic adhesives includes Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. These countries will dominate the regional market due to the high demand from several major end-use industries, such as furniture, construction, packaging, electronic commerce, automotive, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). A further factor that is likely to contribute to the expansion of the market is the rising discretionary incomes and expenditures on e-commerce and corrugated packaging in these regions.

Manufacturing acrylic adhesive corrugated is most commonly done in Europe. According to a report on acrylic adhesive published by the European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers (FEFCO), there were approximately 706 corrugated manufacturing plants in the region in 2013. These plants were directly responsible for the employment of roughly 83,000 people across Europe. As a direct result of this, there is a significant demand for acrylic adhesives, particularly adhesives based on water or hot melt.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/acrylic-adhesives-market/request-sample





Competitive Landscape

Significant market players in the global acrylic adhesives market are The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel, Bostic Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Avery Dennison, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Sika AG, and Pidilite Industries.





Global Acrylic Adhesives Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

By Application

Furniture

Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Acrylic Adhesives Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.14.1 Pre Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.14.2 Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.14.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.14.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast Till 2021

4.15 Cost Structure Analysis

4.15.1 Labor Cost

4.15.2 Consumables

4.15.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Cyanoacrylic Adhesives

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Methacrylic Adhesives

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 UV Curable Acrylic Adhesives

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Technology Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Water-Based Acrylic Adhesives

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Solvent-Based Acrylic Adhesives

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Reactive Acrylic Adhesives

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Application Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Packaging

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Electrical & Electronics

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Automotive

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.6 Wood and Furniture

7.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.7 Medical Devices

7.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.3.1 By Type

8.2.3.2 By Technology

8.2.3.3 By Application

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.4.1 By Type

8.2.4.2 By Technology

8.2.4.3 By Application

8.2.5 Mexico

8.2.5.1 By Type

8.2.5.2 By Technology

8.2.5.3 By Application

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.3.1 By Type

8.3.3.2 By Technology

8.3.3.3 By Application

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.4.1 By Type

8.3.4.2 By Technology

8.3.4.3 By Application

8.3.5 Columbia

8.3.5.1 By Type

8.3.5.2 By Technology

8.3.5.3 By Application

8.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.6.1 By Type

8.3.6.2 By Technology

8.3.6.3 By Application

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 By Type

8.4.3.2 By Technology

8.4.3.3 By Application

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 By Type

8.4.4.2 By Technology

8.4.4.3 By Application

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.5.1 By Type

8.4.5.2 By Technology

8.4.5.3 By Application

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 By Type

8.4.6.2 By Technology

8.4.6.3 By Application

8.4.7 The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 By Type

8.4.7.2 By Technology

8.4.7.3 By Application

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.3.1 By Type

8.5.3.2 By Technology

8.5.3.3 By Application

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.4.1 By Type

8.5.4.2 By Technology

8.5.4.3 By Application

8.5.5 India

8.5.5.1 By Type

8.5.5.2 By Technology

8.5.5.3 By Application

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.6.1 By Type

8.5.6.2 By Technology

8.5.6.3 By Application

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.7.1 By Type

8.5.7.2 By Technology

8.5.7.3 By Application

8.5.8 Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1 By Type

8.5.8.2 By Technology

8.5.8.3 By Application

8.6 The Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1 By Type

8.6.3.2 By Technology

8.6.3.3 By Application

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.4.1 By Type

8.6.4.2 By Technology

8.6.4.3 By Application

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.5.1 By Type

8.6.5.2 By Technology

8.6.5.3 By Application

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.6.1 By Type

8.6.6.2 By Technology

8.6.6.3 By Application

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.7.1 By Type

8.6.7.2 By Technology

8.6.7.3 By Application

8.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1 By Type

8.6.8.2 By Technology

8.6.8.3 By Application

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.3.1 By Type

8.7.3.2 By Technology

8.7.3.3 By Application

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.4.1 By Type

8.7.4.2 By Technology

8.7.4.3 By Application

8.7.5 The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1 By Type

8.7.5.2 By Technology

8.7.5.3 By Application

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Henkel AG & Company

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 H.B. Fuller

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Bostik Sa

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Sika AG

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 3M Company

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Huntsman Corporation

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Avery Dennison Corporation

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 Pidilite Industries

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 Toagosei Co Ltd

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

9.14 Permabond LLC

9.14.1 Business Overview

9.14.2 Financial Performance

9.14.3 Recent Developments

9.14.4 Product Portfolio

9.15 Franklin International

9.15.1 Business Overview

9.15.2 Financial Performance

9.15.3 Recent Developments

9.15.4 Product Portfolio

9.16 RPM International Inc

9.16.1 Business Overview

9.16.2 Financial Performance

9.16.3 Recent Developments

9.16.4 Product Portfolio

9.17 LORD Corporation

9.17.1 Business Overview

9.17.2 Financial Performance

9.17.3 Recent Developments

9.17.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/acrylic-adhesives-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , Dow Chemical, LOVERE, YCJ, and P&G joined in organizing the "Design for Circularity" competition.

, Dow Chemical, LOVERE, YCJ, and P&G joined in organizing the "Design for Circularity" competition. In 2022 , the Dow Chemical Company announced the launch of ENGAGE REN.

, the Dow Chemical Company announced the launch of ENGAGE REN. In 2022, H.B. Fuller Company introduced innovative adhesives at PRINTPACK India 2022.

News Media

Demand for Polyester and Acrylic Resin Capsules in Mining and Construction Sectors to Bolster Growth of the Resin Capsule Market

The Wide Use of Bio-Emulsion Polymer in Paints & Coatings and Adhesives is Likely to Drive the Market Growth During the Forecast Period.

PUR-based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesive Market to Boom with the High Demands from Automotive and Electronics Sector

India to Spearhead Asia-Pacific's Adhesive Dispenser Market Growth

Epoxy Resins - Strongest Adhesives Used in Automotive, Construction, and Flooring, Paintings and Coatings, Aerospace Sector





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Resin Capsule Market : Information by Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy), Catalyst Type (Organic Peroxides, Oil-Based), Application (Mining, Construction), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Bio-Emulsion Polymer Market : Information by Product (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymer, Styrene-Butadiene Latex) Application (Paints & Coating, Adhesives, Paperboard Coating)-Forecast Till 2026

Adhesive Dispensers Market : Information by Type (Portable Manual Dispensers), Application (Medical, Electronics, Automobile, Construction, Aerospace), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Epoxy Market : Information by Type (Glycidyl Epoxy, Non-glycidyl Epoxy), Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.