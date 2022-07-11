New Web3 Platform Muse Group Opens Second Funding Round on July 13

LONDON, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muse Group has announced plans to form a decentralized autonomous organization (or DAO) with four supporting initiatives, each geared towards bridging the gap between early adopters of blockchain technologies and creatives looking for new channels for inspiration.

House of Muse

Muse Group will launch a members club, (dubbed the House of Muse), which will be a worldwide network of exclusive spaces where creative talent and the best blockchain minds can meet, collaborate and create without limitations.

Residing in hotel suites, workspaces, restaurants, and breakouts, these creative hubs will launch first in New York City, then expand further to some of the hottest global cities such as Miami, London, and Sydney. Access to these exclusive communities will be made possible through Muse NFTs, unlocking a suite of utilities for owners across four different tiers.

Social Muse App Set for Global Rollout

Social Muse is the Group's vision for a Web3-enabled creator economy platform that directly connects social media talent with a global network of brands and businesses for easy, transparent, and endless opportunities to collaborate and earn.

The app will first launch in London this summer, and then roll out to New York, Sydney, and Miami in its first phase.

Lucas Foertsch, CEO of Muse Group, said that: "Here at Muse Group, we know that Web3, and the new vision of the future of the internet, will revolutionize how we interact with brands and each other. That being said, we also place immense value on interactions in the real world, which is why we've created an ecosystem that also allows our crypto thinkers and creatives to engage in these exclusive environments. Our goal is to help fuel creativity and continue to bridge the gap between the 'old' way and what we know is coming next and here to stay in a way that makes it more accessible."

Future Muse

Finally, Muse Group also plans to support its communities with their own ambitious web3 projects through its incubator Future Muse, part of a longer-term strategy that provides mentorship and funding in order to support the growth and acceleration of startup initiatives.

Muse Group has already successfully raised $1.5m at a $20m valuation from a pool of crypto project investors and will be opening its second round of funding on July 13, through decentralized and community-driven protocol Aelin (app.aelin.xyz).

