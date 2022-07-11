Toll Brothers Opens Model Homes and Sales Center at Edison East in eTown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that the model homes and sales center are now open for Edison East, a new, gated neighborhood in eTown, a master-planned community off Interstate 295 at the State Road 9B and E-Town Parkway interchange in Jacksonville, Florida. Now open daily, prospective home buyers are invited to schedule an appointment to visit the community located at 10107 Filament Boulevard.

Edison East features all-new home designs with modern craftsman and modern farmhouse exterior architecture, as well as luxury interior appointments and personalization options, exquisite architectural details, spacious living areas, well-appointed kitchens, and private primary bedroom suites.

Part of the existing Edison community by Toll Brothers, the new neighborhood will include two collections of homes with 54 attached villas and 63 one- and two-story single-family homes. The Villa Collection offers a selection of three townhome designs priced from the upper $300,000s, and ranging from 1,500 to almost 2,500 square feet. The Executive Collection will feature five one- and two-story single-family home designs priced from the upper $400,000s, ranging from 2,000 to 2,600+ square feet.

“Our new model homes at Edison East in eTown serve as an inspiration for home buyers who are looking for the latest interior design styles,” said Steven Merten, Division President of Toll Brothers in Jacksonville. “We are excited to expand our offerings in one of the most exciting master-planned communities in Jacksonville.”

The Edison community by Toll Brothers features an onsite clubhouse and outdoor amenities including a dog park, a children’s playground, and more. Homeowners will also have access to eTown’s exclusive five-acre amenity center, Recharge, which includes a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, an adjoining three-lane lap pool, a high-tech fitness center with an outdoor yoga lawn, a rooftop patio, kids’ playground, event lawn, and dog parks.

Developed by The PARC Group, eTown is a new smart living community built around the belief that convenience, community, technology, and sustainability enhance a modern way of life. eTown facilitates a connected and convenient lifestyle for residents, enhanced by thoughtful details rooted in sustainability and state-of-the-art technology. It’s situated near major highways and top-rated schools, as well as shopping and dining at St. Johns Town Center.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Florida or call (904) 593-5080.

