Yakuin, Chuo-ku Fukuoka-shi, Japan, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Asia to the world using cutting-edge technology!

Release Social Commerce is an application that uses cutting-edge technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence), big data, blockchain, and Web3 smart contracts, and is an epoch-making system that will significantly change the logistics of agriculture and fisheries in the world.

From farmers, fishermen, and kitchen gardeners all over the country, you can easily use a dedicated application to cultivate vegetables, fruits, and freshly caught fish and shellfish from your mobile phone. It is available to be delivered to all consumers.

Farmers and fishermen can take pictures of vegetables, fruits, fish and shellfish that they have carefully grown with their mobile phones, and let AI do the rest! It is possible to automatically process all listings, sales, collection operations, and delivery at the online store.

When a buyer finds the ingredients they want in each category, they can quickly prepare for delivery by tapping the purchase button and receive it immediately.

Introduction and platform features

“Release Social Commerce” is a combination of social media (SNS) and electronic commerce (Food Online Market), when users publish high-quality and valuable information, and viewers evaluate reliable information. This allows you to use the mechanism for issuing REL tokens issued independently by the Release Project to both the contributor and the evaluator as points.



We, the Release Project Team, will steadily develop the platform, aim to further improve the service, and at the same time, we will do our best to increase the value of REL tokens used in the online food market.

The Release Project transforms agricultural and fisheries logistics around the world with cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data, Web3 smart contracts, and blockchain!

Please take a look at the development process and future plans. https://release.sc/blog/60957/

Attachments