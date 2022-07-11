Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. Announces Expansion of Distributorship with the Acquisition of NXC Imaging

Tustin, California, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., a commercial subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation and a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, today announces it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire NXC Imaging, a medical imaging equipment distributor and service provider headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1964, NXC Imaging’s distributorship area spans the U.S. Upper Midwest. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of the 2022 calendar year.

The addition of NXC Imaging to Canon Medical Systems USA will strengthen its sales and service channels across the Upper Midwest in Canon’s diagnostic imaging portfolio that includes modalities of Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance (MR), X-ray (XR), Vascular Imaging (VL) and Ultrasound (UL). Canon Medical plans to continue building its substantial sales and service organization, offering innovative solutions and unique business models tailored to each client's specific needs.

"We have partnered with NXC Imaging for over 33 years,” said Yuji Hamada, CEO and President of Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. "Our successful partnership has thrived due to Canon's innovative technology and trusting collaboration with NXC’s entrepreneurial company culture. The results of our partnership have demonstrated strong results over the past 15 years in the Upper Midwest region."

"Our company’s foundation was built on our long-term customer relationships, trust, and loyalty in our territories. As a result, we have provided exceptional technology solutions and best-in-class support. We are proud of the legacy we've created and know that as a part of Canon Medical, we will continue to provide the Upper Midwest region with the same “Never Ordinary” customer service we are known for," stated Bruce Zeilinger, President, and CEO of NXC Imaging.

About NXC Imaging

NXC Imaging, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an employee-owned company in business since 1964. NXC is a distributor and service provider of capital medical equipment - MRI, CT, Vascular, Ultrasound, X-Ray, and C-Arms, representing premier diagnostic imaging manufactures, Canon, Carestream and Ziehm.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.