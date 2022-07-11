Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation and one-on-one investor meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022 to be held July 12-13, 2022 in New York, NY.



A webcast of the fireside chat company presentation is available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

