Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Announces New Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (“Dave & Buster's” or “the Company”), today announced a series of executive appointments to form a new leadership team that will support Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Morris. The announcement comes following the Company’s recent acquisition of Main Event Entertainment, Inc. (Main Event) which was completed on June 29, 2022.



“At Dave & Buster’s, our people, at every level of the organization, are core to everything we do and achieve,” said Chris Morris. “It is with that in mind that I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible group of individuals we have assembled to further accelerate the Company’s success. The depth of expertise and proven track record of this team is a testament to the incredible talent across our two brands, and I look forward to all that we will achieve together.”

The senior leadership team will include the following individuals:

Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer

Rob Edmund, Chief People and Legal Officer

Steve Klohn, Chief Information Officer

Les Lehner, Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Main Event Development

John Mulleady, Chief Development Officer

Michael Quartieri, Chief Financial Officer

Tony Wehner, Chief Operating Officer

Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer

The appointments take effect August 1, 2022 and the incumbent leaders of both brands will stay on for the next several weeks to assist with integration and a smooth transition. The announcement of the new leadership team today is the first step toward fulfilling the vision to redefine the entertainment experience category by leveraging the collective experience across two thriving brands. Both Dave & Buster’s and Main Event will continue to operate as distinct brands serving uniquely different guest occasions with a world-class experience.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. Dave & Buster’s has 148 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Michael Quartieri, SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

(972) 813-1151

michael.quartieri@daveandbusters.com