United States University Announces WSCUC Accreditation Reaffirmed for Eight Years

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that United States University (USU), an online institution based in San Diego, CA., today received notice from its Accrediting Agency, the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), that its accreditation status has been reaffirmed for eight (8) years.

“We are pleased to receive this outstanding news,” said Steven Stargardter, President of United States University. “We appreciate the thoroughness, thoughtfulness and engagement of the WASC Senior College and University Commission during this extensive review process.”

The factors cited for WSCUC’s decision include USU’s commitment to its mission, the creation of an overall culture of collaboration, the high level of Board of Trustee engagement, the collaborative working relationships established with AGI, a significantly improved university financial situation, the innovative work of the Office of Field Experience in placing nursing students into clinicals, and the institutional resilience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WSCUC confirmed that USU has fully addressed the three Core Accreditation Commitments and successfully completed the two-stage institutional review process conducted under the 2013 Standards of Accreditation. WSCUC is recognized as an institutional accrediting agency by the United States Department of Education. It accredits institutions within the United States and all around the world.

