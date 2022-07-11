Dorman Announces Over 300 New Products for July, Including 98 Aftermarket-Exclusive Automotive Repair Solutions

Highlights:

Aftermarket-exclusive windshield wiper fluid reservoir designed to fit more than 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln pickup trucks, extending Dorman’s industry-leading coverage in fluid reservoirs





First-to-aftermarket heater hose assembly engineered to replace a factory assembly with a high failure rate on 1.7 million late-model Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC sport utility vehicles





Aftermarket-first rear window wiper arm for more than a half-million late-model Jeep Renegade SUVs, directly replacing an original wiper arm that tends to have a high failure rate





Significant line extensions in high-turnover automotive part categories, including third brake lights, high-pressure fuel lines, and transmission gearshift cables





Four new Dorman® OE FIX™ solutions





Seven new and diverse aftermarket-exclusive replacement parts for heavy-duty trucks, underscoring Dorman’s rapid expansion in a wide range of HD category offerings

COLMAR, Pa., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 300 new auto parts, a third of which are new-to-the-aftermarket parts. The new products advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks by offering aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles.



This month’s new solutions include a windshield washer fluid reservoir (603-862) designed to directly replace the original equipment reservoir in more than 1.5 million Ford F-150, Ford Lobo, and Lincoln LT pickup trucks. Dorman is an aftermarket leader in this part category, offering nearly 600 reservoirs for coolant, brake, wiper, and power steering fluids, engineered to fit in more than 400 million vehicles in North America. This first-to-the-aftermarket wiper fluid reservoir, like all Dorman replacement reservoirs, is manufactured from premium materials to exact size and performance specifications, backed by a lifetime warranty, and comes complete with a cap.

Dorman is also a leader in the aftermarket in heater hose assembly replacements and is strengthening that leadership position by introducing a new assembly (626-687) engineered to replace the factory hose on 1.7 million late-model Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC compact sport utility vehicles. The assembly is another aftermarket exclusive, designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment part. It joins a growing list of more than 220 HVAC heater hose assemblies with coverage of almost 200 million vehicles.

The Jeep Renegade subcompact SUV has grown in popularity, and with increasing sales come opportunities for repairs. This month Dorman is adding to its current list of almost 40 repair parts for this vehicle by introducing the aftermarket’s first direct-replacement rear window windshield wiper arm (42900). Manufactured from quality materials for rugged service, the new wiper arm is designed to match the fit of the original equipment part on more than 500,000 late-model Renegades, and provide long service life.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

A patented OE FIX Power Band clamp (55247) for half a million late-model Ram trucks. The flat surface on the original equipment hose clamps tend to apply uneven force on turbocharger pipes and hoses, often causing leaks and a loss of turbo pressure. The Power Band clamp features a patented curved profile that helps achieve a stronger seal than the factory clamp on boots and pipes. Power Bands are made of stainless steel and have a low-profile spiral screw for easy installation in tight spaces.

An OE FIX steering cooler (918-515) for 250,000 ProMaster Ram trucks. The original power steering cooler on certain vehicle models and years can fail when the wire-style fins corrode, bend and break. This new cooler features a more robust stacked-fin design designed to provide greater durability and longer service life.

A cost-effective OE FIX door release cable (912-738) designed to fit 2 million aging Ford pickups. When the door latch cable breaks on certain Ford trucks, the dealership requires replacing the entire latch assembly. This new solution allows direct replacement of only the failed cable.

An OE FIX third brake light (923-109) for 600,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks. The halogen bulb in the brake light assembly on certain model years tends to fail after an average of only 2,000 hours of use. This OE FIX assembly uses an LED bulb rated to last much longer, reducing future maintenance costs.

7 new aftermarket-exclusive replacement parts designed for heavy-duty trucks, reflecting Dorman’s progress toward becoming a one-stop shop for HD parts since its successful acquisition of Dayton Parts. Those new products include: a heavy-duty power steering reservoir cap for 2015-02 Freightliner models (902-5417), a windshield wiper arm (602-5420) for Volvo VNL 2014-08 vehicles, and an atomization filter kit (904-5515) for select Mack LEU and Mack MRU models.



These are just a few of Dorman’s 300+ featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

Investor Relations: David Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

dhession@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.