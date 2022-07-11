Taboola Completes Acquisition of Gravity R&D, Adding New R&D Hub and Accelerating Product Development Related to AI and Personalization

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Gravity R&D .



The transaction brings Gravity R&D, a leading personalization technology company founded in data science to Taboola and adds the technology and the award-winning team behind Yusp to Taboola’s technology. Previously, Gravity R&D founders had tied for first place for the Netflix Prize, a public competition to find a team to improve Netflix’s recommendation technology.

Yusp is used by leaders in retail, e-commerce, and digital media including N11, Kaunet, GoShop, La Vanguardia, and Deutsche Telekom Hungary to provide personalized offers to customers to drive sales, increase average order sizes, build customer loyalty and create more positive user experiences.

With the acquisition of Gravity R&D, Taboola is adding a new research and development hub in Gravity R&D’s headquarters in Hungary.

“Personalization is what continues to add true value to our recommendations,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “The world-class team behind Gravity R&D has spent years perfecting personalization as it relates to recommendations, making them a natural fit to join the Taboola family. Moving forward, we see immense value in their expertise and exciting new potential to attract new technology talent via a new research and development hub in Hungary as well.”

Terms of the private deal were not disclosed.

