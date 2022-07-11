Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Publishes First Environmental Product Declaration With Curbside Recyclable Curby Mailer™ Product Solution

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (“IPG” or the “Company”) announces its first published Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) of its Curby Mailer™, an innovative sustainable paper mailer solution.



The Curby Mailer is a tri-laminated mailer employing a patented production process that allows for the mailer to use a paper honeycomb structure, encapsulated between an inner and outer layer of paper, to form a padded mailer. It is curbside recyclable and can be easily disposed of with other recyclable materials.

“This unique production methodology delivers cushioning performance from edge-to-edge and seam-to-seam, making the Curby Mailer the most effective form of sustainable replacement of bubble cushioning in the market,” states Zach Kissel, IPG VP of Global E-Fulfillment.

“At IPG, we continue to remain committed to the development and commercialization of more sustainable packaging solutions,” explained Jay Bolus, IPG VP of Sustainability. “Our new Curby Mailer is a great example of that commitment, and we are extremely proud to have just published our first EPD for this product which will effectively and transparently communicate its environmental footprint.” An EPD transparently reports objective, comparable and third-party verified data about products and services' environmental performance from a lifecycle perspective. More information is available here: https://www.environdec.com/library/epd4669

The Curby Mailer is one of several solutions that complete the entire Curby® line of sustainable packaging products which includes water-activated tape (also known as gum tape), paper void fill solutions, and paper fragile wrapping solutions. “With e-commerce shipping volumes rapidly increasing and consumers becoming ever more aware of their environmental impact, Curby products promote a circular economy and help answer these e-commerce growth challenges,” explained Kissel.

In an ongoing effort to provide the market with sustainable packaging alternatives, IPG has also implemented the demanding standards held under the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program. Cradle to Cradle Certification is a rigorous auditing process across five critical performance categories: material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. In February of 2022, the Curby Mailer reached Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver status. Curby Fragile Wrap, a paper-based honeycomb protective cushioning material, also received Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver status in August of 2021. However, IPG’s first product to receive Cradle to Cradle Certification was Water-Activated Tape in February of 2020; it is Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze status.

To learn more about the Curby Mailer and the entire Curby line of curbside-friendly product solutions, please visit www.mycurby.com or contact Inside Sales at 888-898-7834 / info@itape.com.

ABOUT INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 4,200 employees with operations in 34 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, five in Asia and two in Europe. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

FOR INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jay Bolus

VP of Sustainability

(T) (434) 284-3978

(E) jbolus@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e8f2bc7-2c15-4fad-8153-28e267c05029