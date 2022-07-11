BabyApe is Ruling the Memecoin Industry with its Revolutionary Tokenomics and Utilities

NEW YORK, NY, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BabyApe is a huge project with a large ambition that is driven by its community; NFT Gaming & Metaverse, collaboration amongst other projects that will be linked to it and will surprise you with the brilliant strategy behind it all.

BabyApe thinks that in order to be the king, you must be distinct from the other projects, and that you must be unique rather than just one of many. So, the team behind BabyApe decided that they needed to be helpful as well as entertaining, which is why they designed the utility part using the Buy and Burn Cycle and Alliance system.

Blend of ‘Buy & Burn Cycle’ and ‘Buy & Burn Alliance’

The Buy and Burn Cycle works on the premise of buying different projects like Shiba Inu, Doge coin, Apecoin, Baby Doge, and Luna classic and burning them forever, which means that every week BabyApe will buy coins from these projects and burn them without asking for anything in return.

By buying and burning these projects which are quite known, BabyApe will become the largest burners of these projects, and the objective here is to be acknowledged by their community for this, which will give BabyApe a lot of attention and ultimately more and more individuals will join the community.

The Buy and Burn Alliance is the same thing except that BabyApe will require the projects that join this alliance to buy and burn BabyApecoin in return which in the end will be advantageous for everyone because there will be a solidarity between several projects, a solidarity that does not currently exist, and everyone will be a winner.

Entertaining the Community with Comics: Chronicle of Cyberverse

BabyApe has the best webcomic with a great scenario and many easter eggs and references for people to enjoy. If the readers stick with the story, they will be astounded by the magnitude of the scenario set up. Everything is about to blow up with the arrival of the third episode. BabyApe also hopes to make it a genuine manga and an official anime, which will draw the attention of individuals in the crypto and NFT worlds, as well as the BabyApe project.

BabyApe NFTs and Metaverse

BabyApe, too, wants to do something unusual and has a great plan. A total of 20,000 NFTs will be deployed as part of the project. Everyone who possesses an NFT from Bored Apes Yacht Club will be able to collect 50% of the 10,000 NFTs for free. This means that folks who hold NFTs worth hundreds of thousands or perhaps millions of dollars will also buy BabyApes NFTs. There is a good likelihood that the Bored Ape Yacht Club holders will sell the BabyApe NFTs at extremely high prices, therefore the remaining 50% will be available to the public, ensuring very substantial gains for those who buy BabyApe NFTs.

BabyApe is also going to launch its official P2E game. Here’s a sneak peak of the official game:

BabyApe Tokenomics

Every BabyApe Buy transaction will have a tax of 10%, whereas the Sell transaction will have a total tax of 15%. The taxes are further divided the following way:

BUY TAX (10%):

2% Liquidity

5% Holders

3% Marketing

SELL TAX (15%):

4% Liquidity

5% Holders

6% Marketing

BabyApe has locked 77% of tokens for security reasons, ensuring holders that the tokens will not be sold. Every lock has a lock date, and everything is square and safe.

To get more information about BabyApe ($ATG), visit the project’s official website or read the whitepaper.

