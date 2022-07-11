Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION (“Aurcana” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUN) provides the following update:

As first announced in the press release dated March 21, 2022, and further to the Company’s press releases dated April 11, 2022 and May 19, 2022, May 31, 2022, June 3, 2022, June 20, 2022, June 24, 2022 and June 30, 2022 certain indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Mercuria Energy Group (“Mercuria”) entered into certain standstill and restructuring agreements with Aurcana with effect as of March 8, 2022, which agreements included the grant to Aurcana of a waiver of all current events of default and a standstill agreement (a “Waiver and Standstill) under the Company’s five-year, $28 million term loan (and an associated hedging package). The Revenue-Virginius Mine (the “RV Mine”) owned and maintained by Ouray Silver Mine Inc., a subsidiary of the Company is subject to a mortgage and security agreement in favor of Mercuria to secure amounts due Mercuria with respect to the term loan noted above. On July 7, 2022, the District Court for Ouray County, Colorado appointed Alliance Management, Inc. as Receiver for the RV Mine. The Receiver now has control and custody of the RV Mine and the appointment has stayed all civil legal proceedings against Ouray Silver Mine Inc. and the RV Mine, including all arbitration proceedings and foreclosure actions. As previously noted, the Company and Mercuria engaged in an extensive process to restructure the debt, including by way of financial and strategic alternative transactions, but was unable to do so.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

“Kevin Drover”

President & CEO

For further information, visit the website at www.aurcana.com

Aurcana Silver Corporation

2751 Graham Street

Victoria, BC V8T 3Z1

Phone: (604) 331-9333

