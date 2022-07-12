Reolink Prime Day 2022: Best Home Security Camera & System Deals, Up to 30% Off

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink has kicked off its Prime Day 2022 sale from today (July 12, 2022) through July 15, offering up to 30%-off discounts on its best-selling security cameras and systems for home and business.

Customers looking for security improvements can click Reolink Prime Day 2022 Deals to save big.

Here are some of the best deals on Reolink security cameras and systems:

Reolink Argus PT 2K - 4MP Wi-Fi pan-tilt battery camera (available at $111.99 on July 12-13)

A small but mighty security camera that works with a solar panel. Delivering 360° clear 2K images day and night.

Reolink Go Plus & solar panel - 2K 4G solar-powered camera (30% off on July 12-13)

This camera is designed for places where Wi-Fi and power cannot reach. Ideal option for horse breeders, outdoor enthusiasts, and wildlife watchers.

Use code cp10f4g to enjoy another 10% off from July 12 to 13.

Reolink E1 Outdoor - 2K+ pan-tilt Wi-Fi security camera (save up to $29.99)

A less noticeable outdoor camera that rotates for a comprehensive view in 5MP super HD image quality.

Use code cp5fe1out to enjoy another 5% off from July 12 to 13.

Reolink Duo PoE - 2K/4MP dual-lens PoE security camera (available at $89.99 on July 12-13)

Enjoy an expanded 150° view of prominent properties on smartphones or PCs.

Use code cp5fduop to enjoy another 5% off from July 12 to 13.

Reolink RLC-823A - 4K smart PTZ security camera (2-pack available at $395.99)

The most versatile 4K PoE camera that offers 360° view, 5x optical zoom, smart person/vehicle/pet detection and auto-tracking, and two-way audio.

Buy two cameras to get a Reolink surveillance sign for free.

Reolink RLK16-820D8-A - 4K 16-channel NVR system with eight cameras (save $200 from July 12 to 13)

All-in-one smart security system for homes, stores, and warehouses. Enjoy peace of mind with its powerful detection of human, vehicle, and pet activities.

Find more security camera and systems deals here: Reolink Prime Day 2022 Deals.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to offer a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808

