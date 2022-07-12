Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 2nd quarter of 2022

English Estonian

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 34% year-over-year in the Baltic States (2nd quarter: 4%, first six months: 12%) and totalled 151 322 at the end of June.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 22% year-over-year (2 nd quarter: 7%, first six months: 12%) and totalled 84 072.

Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp Mari-Liis Rüütsalu comments:

“As compared to last year, the number of digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp continued to demonstrate fast growth; however, the growth rate decelerated slightly in the 2nd quarter. One the one hand, this slowdown is, as expected, due to the reference base of previous periods which keeps getting higher and higher. On the other hand, growth was also impacted by our marketing campaigns where the prices of the subscriptions of new customers were less than 1 euro but that we do not include in the number of digital subscriptions. We will be able to witness the positive impact of the campaigns in the second half of the year.”

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

30.06.2022 31.03.2022 change 31.12.2021 change 30.06.2021 change AS Ekspress Meedia 84 072 78 799 7% 74 873 12% 69 082 22% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 22 281 23 935 -7% 20 992 6% 16 102 38% Geenius Meedia OÜ 4 523 4 461 1% 4 100 10% 2 913 55% Delfi AS (Latvia) 18 190 18 060 1% 17 549 4% 12 977 40% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 22 256 20 550 8% 17 433 28% 12 092 84% Total Ekspress Grupp 151 322 145 805 4% 134 947 12% 113 166 34%





One of the long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp is to increase the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 thousand subscribers in the Baltic States by the end of 2026 which is approximately 2.5 times higher than at the year-end 2021.





