IKEA, DFS, and B&Q Among Leading Retailers in the UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Size, Trends, Consumer Attitudes and Key Players, 2021-2025” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the key findings relating to the UK furniture & floorcoverings. The report aids in gaining a better understanding of the UK furniture and floorcoverings market growth for each type of product including dining room furniture, bathroom furniture, carpet, and tiles. It also sheds light on the growth of the online furniture & floorcoverings market and how online pure-plays and store investment are driving this shift to online.
The UK furniture market was valued at GBP10.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2020 to 2025. Also, the UK floorcoverings market was valued at GBP1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020-2025. Furniture in 2020, as with all retail, was defined by the pandemic as the resilient conditions in early 2020 which were cut short by the spring lockdown. However, once stores reopened, pent-up demand from cash-rich consumers was released with DFS, and B&Q reporting surges in orders, as money set aside for foreign travel was instead invested in homes.
UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market - Competitive Landscape
- IKEA: The home specialist increased its sustainability credentials this year; it now sells spare parts for its furniture, and it launched a ‘buy back’ scheme where customers can sell their old furniture back to the retailer for an IKEA voucher. This will increase customer perceptions about its environmental position and encourage repeat visits to the retailer.
- DFS: DFS’ ongoing investment in product innovation and online has allowed it to surge ahead of struggling competitors. It has added more models to its augmented reality tool and improved visual search. The sofa specialist is advancing online further by trialing video-in-store at several locations, with customers able to see products in a showroom setting and ask staff for advice.
- B&Q: B&Q gained momentum in kitchen furniture in 2020 thanks to the roll out of new ranges, which allowed it to capitalize on elevated consumer demand after the spring lockdown. The DIY specialist highlighted that its kitchen category performed particularly well and now also offers a kitchen installation service.
- Carpetright: 2020 was a largely successful year for Carpetright as its high brand awareness, interest free credit offer and wider range enabled it to ride the wave of pent-up demand from the lockdown and gain share. The retailer has turned to online through the lockdown, by offering video calls with staff and launching a visualizer which enables customers to see how a floor looks in a particular room.
- Argos: Argos was well positioned to benefit from the turbulence of 2020. Argos’ stores remained open only for click & collect services during the lockdowns. Its ability to facilitate click & collect orders, alongside its key markets of home, electronics, and toys being performing well during the pandemic, supported its increase in sales.
Other Retailers in the UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market
- Wren
- Wayfair
- John Lewis
- United Carpets
- Tapi
UK Furniture Market Share, by Leading Companies
UK Floorcoverings Market Share, by Leading Companies
UK Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Beds & Bedroom Furniture
- Upholstery
- Kitchen Furniture
- Living Room Furniture
- Bathroom Furniture
- Dining Room Furniture
- Other Furniture
UK Furniture Market Share, by Category
UK Floorcoverings Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Carpet
- Real Wood
- Rugs and Mats
- Laminate Flooring
- Vinyl/ Linoleum Flooring
- Floor Tiles
- Accessories
- Other Floorcoverings
UK Floorcoverings Market Share, by Category
UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels
- Home Furniture & Floorcoverings
- Online Pureplays
- Variety Stores & General Merchandisers
- DIY Retailers
- Department Stores
- Clothing & Footwear Specialists
- Homewares Specialists
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters
- Others
UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Share, by Distribution Channel
UK Furniture Market Overview
|Market Size 2021
|GBP 10.3 billion
|CAGR
|>4%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2025
|Key Categories
|Beds & Bedroom Furniture, Upholstery, Kitchen Furniture, Living Room Furniture, Bathroom Furniture, Dining Room Furniture, and Other Furniture
|Key Distribution Channels
|Home Furniture & Floorcoverings, Online Pureplays, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, DIY Retailers, Department Stores, Clothing & Footwear Specialists, Homewares Specialists, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters, and Others
|Leading Retailers
|IKEA, DFS, Argos, Wren, B&Q, Wayfair, John Lewis, Dreams, Furniture Village, and Next
UK Floorcoverings Market Overview
|Market Size 2021
|GBP 1.7 billion
|CAGR
|>4%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2025
|Key Categories
|Carpet, Real Wood, Rugs and Mats, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl/ Linoleum Flooring, Floor Tiles, Accessories, and Other Floorcoverings
|Key Distribution Channels
|Home Furniture & Floorcoverings, Online Pureplays, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, DIY Retailers, Department Stores, Clothing & Footwear Specialists, Homewares Specialists, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard Discounters, and Others
|Leading Retailers
|Carpetright, B&Q, Tapi, Wickes, Dunelm, John Lewis, United Carpets, IKEA, Amazon, and Next
FAQs
What was the UK furniture market size in the year 2020?
The furniture market size in the UK was valued at GBP 10.3 billion in 2020.
What is the UK furniture market growth rate?
The furniture market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2020 to 2025.
What was the UK floorcoverings market size in the year 2021?
The floorcoverings market size in the UK was valued at GBP 1.7 billion in 2021.
What is the UK floorcoverings market growth rate?
The floorcoverings market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2020 to 2025.
Which are the key categories in the UK furniture market?
The key categories in the UK furniture market are beds & bedroom furniture, upholstery, kitchen furniture, living room furniture, bathroom furniture, dining room furniture, and other furniture.
Which are the key categories in the UK floorcoverings market?
The key categories in the UK floorcoverings market are carpet, real wood, rugs and mats, laminate flooring, vinyl/ linoleum flooring, floor tiles, accessories, and other floorcoverings.
Which are the key distribution channels in the UK furniture and floorcoverings market?
The key distribution channels in the UK furniture and floorcoverings market are home furniture & floorcoverings, online pureplays, variety stores & general merchandisers, DIY retailers, department stores, clothing & footwear specialists, homewares specialists, hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters, and others.
Which are the leading companies in the UK furniture market?
The leading companies in the UK furniture market are IKEA, DFS, Argos, Wren, B&Q, Wayfair, John Lewis, Dreams, Furniture Village, and Next.
Which are the leading companies in the UK floorcoverings market?
The leading companies in the UK floorcoverings market are Carpetright, B&Q, Tapi, Wickes, Dunelm, John Lewis, United Carpets, IKEA, Amazon, and Next.
Table of Contents
KEY FINDINGS
More buoyant housing market and cash rich shoppers will support the furniture & floorcoverings market
Remote retailers outperform as shoppers turn to online while an inability to trade up impacts general merchandisers
Quality becomes important to customers as they aim to trade up
KEY TRENDS
Drivers and inhibitors
Key trends: Sustainability
Key Trends: Widening its customer base through new ranges
Key Trends: The rise of dark stores and video appointments
Key Trends: Challenges for floorcoverings in 2021
Strategies for success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS
Five year growth, UK Furniture market 2015-2025
Market size, UK Furniture market 2015-2025
Five year growth, UK Floorcoverings market 2015-2025
Market size, UK Floorcoverings market 2015-2025
CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
Key Furniture category trends
Top Furniture categories
Furniture Market by category %, 2015-2025
Furniture category segment value and forecast, 2020 & 2025
Key Floorcoverings category trends
Top Floorcoverings categories
Floorcoverings Market by category %, 2015-2025
Floorcoverings category segment value and forecast, 2020 & 2025
CHANNEL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
Online Furniture & Floorcoverings market, 2015-2025
Furniture & Floorcoverings channel growth, 2015-2025
Furniture market by channel, 2020 and 2025
Furniture channel value and forecast, 2020 and 2025
Floorcoverings market by channel, 2020 and 2025
Floorcoverings channel value and forecast, 2020 and 2025
REVENUE AND MARKET SHARES OF TOP 10 PLAYERS
Market shares of top 10 Furniture retailers, 2019 and 2020
Market shares of top 10 Floorcoverings retailers, 2019 and 2020
Top 20 most visited and purchased from retailers for furniture & floorcoverings, 2021
Furniture & floorcoverings competitor overlap, 2021
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS
IKEA
DFS
B&Q
Argos
Wren
Carpetright
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILERS TO WATCH
Retailers to watch
CONSUMERS
Key consumer trends
Furniture penetration and profile
Floorcoverings penetration and profile
Furniture category penetration
Floorcoverings category penetration
Furniture & floorcoverings channel usage
Furniture & floorcoverings fulfilment methods
Furniture & floorcoverings purchase frequency
Furniture & floorcoverings consumer drivers
What’s important when purchasing furniture & floorcoverings by retailer
METHODOLOGY, DEFINITIONS AND CONTACTS
