Proactive news headlines including New Century Resources, Taruga Minerals, Meeka Metals and DomaCom Australia

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has delivered strong production results from its Century Mine in Queensland, with 31,699 tonnes of zinc metal produced during the June 2022 quarter, up 14% from the March quarter. Click here

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has delivered more rare earth element (REE) recoveries described as "exceptional" from analytical test-work on ore from Morgan’s Creek within the Mt Craig Project in South Australia. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has intersected more broad zones of shallow, high-grade gold from drilling targeting the Western Flank of Turnberry Central at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has raised $5 million in an oversubscribed placement that is expected to open the way for the company to resume trading on the ASX. Click here

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:RMI) has intersected a lateritic nickel profile in maiden drilling at its Kabulwanyele Nickel Project in Tanzania. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has delivered gold assays described as "outstanding" from its reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill program at the Demag Zone virgin gold discovery within the Mulgabbie North Project in Western Australia. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has grown the Finniss Lithium Project’s mineral resource estimate and ore reserves by 28% and 43% respectively, extending the mine life of the project to 12 years. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has appointed Dr Martin Leon, MD to its Global Medical Advisory Board to help accelerate progress in product development and clinical science and further validate the novel DurAVR™ Transcatheter Heart Valve System for patients with severe aortic stenosis. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Providence Animal Health Korea Ltd to work towards the registration, importation and commercialisation of Creso Pharma’s anibidiol® product suite for the South Korean market. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has completed the acquisition of an option for a 51% interest in the Hansen Uranium Project in Colorado, USA, which increases its mineral resource for the Tallahassee Uranium Project to 42 million tonnes at 540ppm for 49.8 million pounds of U3O8. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (TEM) has confirmed the presence of copper and other metals from its first drill hole at the Orion target within its Meleya project in Western Australia, with the results providing the incentive to pursue further aggressive exploration. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has achieved a landmark resource upgrade for the flagship Ohmgebirge potash deposit within the South Harz Project in Germany, converting more than half of the resource into the indicated category. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) says the Black Swan Nickel Project in Western Australia is tracking strongly towards a restart with a resource update and feasibility study progress pointing to the potential to use the maximum available annual plant capacity of 2.2 million tonnes. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) is trading higher on fielding encouraging assays from March quarter drilling at the Butcherbird Project area in the Bangemall Basin adjacent to the eastern unconformable boundary of the Savory Basin, in central Western Australia. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has revealed new copper-gold targets by way of an induced polarisation (IP) survey at King Solomon prospect within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in Northwestern Queensland. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) is preparing to graduate from explorer to producer this quarter with the resumption of mining at the Morning Star Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) says thermal purification testing of graphite fines from the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania has returned an exceptional, industry-leading purity level of 99.9995% C. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has used innovative geochemical studies undertaken by the University of Tasmania to identify a new target area for a potential porphyry copper deposit at the Mt Gilmore Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has fielded more high‐grade gold results from infill drilling at AG South, part of the 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) is encouraged by the results of a scoping study for Jeffreys Find gold deposit in the Widgiemooltha-Norseman area of Western Australia, targeting an undiscounted cash surplus of between $9.7 million and $16.7 million as a first processing production target, dependent on the processing method selected. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is expected to start drilling within the next seven days at the Sammons 315310C well in Las Animas County, Colorado, to test the Serenity prospect. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has launched a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) consisting of four distinguished clinicians and scientists with expertise in the development of innovative therapies for brain cancer. Click here

