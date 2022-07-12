DFS Remains the Market Leader in the Living Room Furniture Market in the UK | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Living Room Furniture Market to 2025” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the performance of key players in the living room furniture market, their customer demographics, and why consumers choose to shop with them. The report also helps customers discover the best-performing channels within the market. Moreover, it sheds light on consumer shopping behavior and sentiment.



The UK living room furniture market size was £3.9 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow by more than 25% from 2020 to 2025. Online has become one of the most important drivers of retailer choice during the pandemic for living room furniture shoppers. It sits only behind the most important driver, product range. This trend is unlikely to completely drop off after COVID as consumers are now used to the advantages of online shopping and are comfortable using the platform. Respondents of a survey have agreed that it was easier to browse for living room furniture online than instore, and more enjoyable too.

Key Highlights

As a result of material shortages and container disruptions, many furniture orders could not be recognized in 2020, bringing down the overall market.

Online pureplays were winners in 2020 as consumers became more confident purchasing furniture via the online channel.

Quality is the priority over style and price for living room furniture shoppers, suggesting that this should be a focus when advertising products.

The online capabilities of retailers are more considered as consumers shop more online for living room furniture.

Leading Retailers in the UK Living Room Furniture Market

DFS

IKEA

ScS

Next

Sofology

Furniture Village

Oak Furniture Land

Argos

Wayfair

Made.com

DFS remained the market leader in living room furniture in 2020, with its share more than double that of IKEA in second place. Its top-of-mind awareness for upholstery and extended range architecture has enabled it to outperform the market in 2020.

UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Leading Retailers

UK Living Room Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Category

Armchairs and Settees

Suites

Modular Seating

Sofabeds

Pouffes and Footstools

Table

Seating

Storage (Irrespective of Room)

UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Category

UK Living Room Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels

Home furniture & floorcoverings specialists

Remote retailers

Independents

Clothing specialists

Variety stores & general merchandisers

Department stores

Homewares specialists

Others

UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Distribution Channel

Reasons to Buy

Discover what will drive growth in the living room furniture market out to 2025 to help form an effective growth strategy and target investment to high-performance categories

Understand the performance of key players in the market, their customer demographics, and why consumers choose to shop with them.

Discover the best performing channels within living room furniture out to 2025.

Understand how consumer shopping behavior and sentiment has changed amid the pandemic.

UK Living Room Furniture Market Overview

Market Size 2020 £3.9 billion Growth Rate (2020-2025) >25% Key Categories Armchairs and Settees, Suites, Modular Seating, Sofabeds, Pouffes and Footstools, Table, Seating, and Storage (Irrespective of Room)



Key Distribution Channels Home Furniture & Floorcoverings Specialists, Remote Retailers, Independents, Clothing Specialists, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, Department Stores, Homewares Specialists, and Others



Leading Retailers DFS, IKEA, ScS, Next, Sofology, Furniture Village, Oak Furniture Land, Argos, Wayfair, and Made.com

Table of Contents

KEY FINDINGS

Difficulties in fulfilling orders at the end of 2020 impacted growth

DFS remains comfortably top but the pureplays were 2020’s big winners

Consumers favour quality over style

Retailers increasingly judged on online capabilities

THE MARKET

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: armchairs & settees

Sector size and growth: suites

Sector size and growth: modular seating

Sector size and growth: sofabeds

Sector size and growth: poufees & footstools

Sector size and growth: other living room seating

Sector size and growth: table

Sector size and growth: storage (irrespective of room)

Category growth & size: 2020-2022

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer market shares

Retailer profiles

THE CONSUMER

Overall penetration

Penetration by product

Opinions on living room furniture

Average spend by product subcategory

Research process

Purchasing dynamics

Consumer behaviour

Purchase motivation

Retailer usage

Conversion rates

Retailer usage by demographic

Drivers of retailer choice

Things retailers should improve on

Channel usage for browsing

Store type usage for browsing

Device usage for browsing

Channel usage for purchasing

Store type usage for purchasing

Device usage for purchasing

Online fulfilment

Opinions on online purchasing

Online purchasing satisfaction

Views prior to purchase

COVID-19 CONSUMER RESEARCH

Overall penetration, by subcategory and by product

Retailer usage

Drivers of retailer usage

Online shopping satisfaction

Opinions on COVID-19 and Living Room Furniture

Channel usage when purchasing

Purchasing intentions

Reasons for avoiding stores

FURTHER DETAILS

Methodology

About us

