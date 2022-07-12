Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27

English Danish

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.



The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 27, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 04 July 2022 25,000 75.11 1,877,750 05 July 2022 26,000 74.30 1,931,800 06 July 2022 25,000 73.93 1,848,250 07 July 2022 24,000 75.62 1,814,880 08 July 2022 23,000 77.02 1,771,460 Total week 27 123,000 9.244.140 Total accumulated 431,000 32.293.182

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 369,308 treasury shares, equal to 0.30% of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

