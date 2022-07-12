Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 17

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 27, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement   
04 July 202225,00075.111,877,750
05 July 202226,00074.301,931,800
06 July 202225,00073.931,848,250
07 July 202224,00075.621,814,880
08 July 202223,00077.021,771,460
Total week 27123,000 9.244.140
Total accumulated431,000 32.293.182

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 369,308 treasury shares, equal to 0.30% of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

