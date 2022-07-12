Alphagreen Group Acquires 96North, a 100% Natural Aromatherapy Brand With Eye on Further Acquisitions

LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphagreen Group, a house of brands focused on the health and wellness e-commerce sector, has acquired organic aromatherapy candle brand 96North.

Alphagreen Group has a growing portfolio of brands within the wellness niche and is looking to increase their acquisition pipeline as other aggregators have decreased their acquisitions. 96North is a US-grown brand that recently expanded into the UK. They have been selling on the Amazon platform since 2020 and rank in the top 1% of jar candles.

96North is currently on track to achieve 260% growth in the 12 months after acquisition. With an increase in stock and marketing spend, which Alphagreen were keen to provide, the brand can successfully scale on Amazon and within other channels. Since the acquisition, 96North has doubled in the number of customer reviews on the Amazon platform, which is a vital algorithmic element for organic ranking.

With Alphagreen Group's focus on consumer wellness areas of sleep, pain, and anxiety, the aromatherapy niche is naturally a sector of interest for the house of brands. Alphagreen is also committed to providing sustainable and environmentally safe products to answer the ethical requirements of the modern wellness consumer. The group has a pipeline of new products to be launched to extend 96North's presence in the aromatherapy market including reed diffusers, mists and several more.

Alphagreen Group's growth optimisation service arm, NUOPTIMA, is the driving force behind Alphagreen's brand acquisition and incubation strategy. The team has already helped just under 100 brands deliver improvements and revenue growth on Amazon and platforms such as Google, Facebook and Tik Tok. Fulfilment operations in the UK and Europe will allow the brand to further scale its DTC and omnichannel presence in the US, UK and EU markets.

Alphagreen Founder and CEO Alexej Pikovsky said: "96North is a proud addition to our portfolio and we are excited to explore the potential this brand has for further product offerings in the home fragrance and aromatherapy niche. Alphagreen Group has been waiting for the right strategic acquisition before entering the Amazon FBA market and, after deep due diligence of over 40 brands, we know 96North has the solid yearly growth figures and a strong category presence to align with our initial goals. As a house of brands with a tech-enabled business service under our umbrella, we are uniquely positioned and have the specialist capability to bring acquired brands to market and effectively scale quickly."

Pikovsky predicts that due to the upcoming changes to privacy regulations, and the rising costs of social advertising, Amazon will become a fundamental channel for DTC brands in the future. 96North is the first of the Group's strategic acquisitions within the Amazon FBA arena.

About Alphagreen Group

Alphagreen Group is a global acquisition and incubation platform with a health & wellness focus. The group helps brands to scale via its own distribution channels and an extensive external omnichannel network.

Founded in 2019, Alphagreen Group was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, Alphagreen is working to simplify the entire shopper experience across self-care wellness sectors including sleep, pain, and anxiety.

