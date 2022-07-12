Vapor Blasting Equipment Market Poised to Reach US$ 187.0 Mn by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global vapor blasting equipment market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 187.0 Mn by 2032. Rapid growth of the automotive and metal & steel construction industry is one of the prominent factors accelerating the demand for vapor blasting equipment. Vapor blasting equipment is widely used to clean or to provide surface finishing of various automotive components and overhauls.



Development in building and construction, automotive vehicle production, rising shipbuilding and aerospace industry will boost the sales of vapor blasting equipment. Significant increases in the use of vapor blasting equipment in the construction industry for concrete repair and restoration and wood and brick cleaning activities for outdoor settings bolstering the demand for vapor blasting equipment.

Leading players in automated vapor blasting equipment with increasing applications, rapidly growing metal and steel construction industry owing to rising product demand and rising aerospace and shipbuilding industries will propel the vapor blasting equipment demand.

“Increased demand from aerospace, automotive and construction sectors is expected to drive the demand in the market. Also, key manufacturers are adopting new technologies in order to increase the scope of vapor blasting equipment.” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The vapor blasting equipment market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2022 and 2032.

during the period of 2022 and 2032. By control type, automatic segment is expected to remain one of the fastest growing segment with the highest growth rate.

By end-use, automotive and aerospace industry is expected to remain a key consumer over the forecast period.

France is expected to lead the growth in Europe vapor blasting equipment market during the assessment period

East Asia is expected to be the most lucrative region, with sales in South Korea to burgeon at a robust pace through 2022 & beyond





Competitive Landscape

The market of vapor blasting equipment is estimated to be a moderately fragmented market, where key players are expected to account for a key share of the market. Some of the top manufacturers include Guyson Corporation, Graco Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Vapormatt Ltd., KKS Ultraschall AG, VIXEN, Vapaware, Graf Cleaning Systems, Airblast B.V., Nicchu Co. Ltd., ABShot Tecnics S.L., MACOHO Co., Ltd., PAUL AUER GMBH, and many others are the some of the manufacturers of vapor blasting equipment profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are certainly focusing on introducing technologically advanced products with increased industrial applications. Further top players are also expanding their production capacity to increase their market presence all over the globe and to gain maximum traction in the market.

For instance, In March 2022, Vapormatt Ltd. launched a new wet-blasting machine, “Vapormate” a compact and highly versatile entry-level manual machine. This machine is specially designed for smaller spaces and is ideal for a wide range of industries.

Vapor Blasting Equipment Market Segmentation

By Control Type:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic





By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Construction

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Insights into the Vapor Blasting Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global vapor blasting equipment market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on control type, end-use industry, and region.

