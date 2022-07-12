Global Telepresence Robot Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Ava Robotics, Mantaro Networks and Wicron Among Others

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telepresence Robot Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Telepresence robots are self-contained autonomous robots with a smartphone or motorized desktop stands connected to a display or camera and may be controlled remotely. Sensors, video conferencing technologies, accelerators, and other features are included in telepresence robots. The industry has been changing dramatically during the last few years with the infusion of new start-ups.

A telepresence robot is a remote-controlled gadget that allows people to communicate virtually via video conferencing. It consists of a wheel-mounted stand, arm unit, video camera, display screen, and other multimedia equipment that allow people who are not physically present in a commonplace to communicate. It is mostly utilized in an office setting, where users can control the robot remotely and interact with others using an app on their smartphone or tablet. As a result, it has a wide range of applications in various areas, including corporate, education, healthcare, and home care, among others.



One of the key reasons driving the global telepresence robot market during the forecast period is the growing need for remote labor management in end-user industries. The market's growth is being fueled by the rising trend of digitalization, as well as technological developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Telepresence robots are increasingly being used by businesses worldwide, owing to the rising penetration of smartphones in consumers' daily lives and the growing demand for operational automation.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector's broad adoption is another driver of the market's expansion. Telemedicine is a rapidly evolving technology breakthrough in the healthcare business that incorporates remote patient monitoring through digital technologies such as video conferencing capabilities while allowing patients and healthcare providers to engage remotely. Telemedicine's expansion is aided by the increasing usage and popularity of telepresence robots in the healthcare business.



The constraints limiting the market's growth are technical errors that occur while handling the robot, resulting in operational problems. Expertise is in scarce supply among professionals. High expenditures, poor employee training, and the loss of sensitive information are the issues that telepresence robot companies confront.



COVID-19 Insights

Due to the widespread adoption of the COVD-19, telepresence robotics has emerged as a critical trend in the year 2020. Telepresence robots let healthcare providers travel freely and independently in a crisis where social distance and remote monitoring have become crucial to prevent direct contact with COVID-19 patients. They can assist patients at their bedsides, bring supplies to ORs and nurses, assist with rehab and lab automation, and sanitize rooms, to name a few applications.

