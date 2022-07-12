Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Report 2022 - Innovation Pertaining to Highly Bioavailable Forms Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of bone health ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, collagen peptides, and soy isoflavones, and joint health ingredients, such as collagen peptides, undenatured type II collagen, gelatin, hyaluronic acid, glucosamine and chondroitin, botanicals, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), s-adenosyl-l-methionine (SAMe), and omega-3 fatty acids.
The study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of key regional markets, including North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The growing geriatric population, unexpected injuries abnormal metabolism, genetic makeup, and immune system dysfunction are the major factors contributing to the development of arthritis among individuals globally.
The ever-growing prominence of disruptive forces including, increasing demand for natural and science-backed ingredients are expected to have large-scale implications for the bone and joint health ingredients market. The requirement for highly effective ingredients with high bioavailability is driving product innovation in the bone and joint health space.
