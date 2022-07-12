NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12.7.2022 12:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Ahlström)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mia Ahlström
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17851/11/7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 116 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 640 Volume weighted average price: 7.69063 EUR
___________________________________________
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en
