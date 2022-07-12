The Worldwide Baby Diapers Industry is Projected to Reach $80.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Diapers Market by Product Type, Size (Small & Extra Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large), By Age Group (Infants, Babies & Young Toddlers, Toddlers and Children Above 2 Years) and By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby diapers market was valued at $48,913.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $80,994.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%.

Rising working women participation creates an opportunity for countries to increase the size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, more the number of working mothers, more the growth of the baby diapers in the market. Moreover, disposable diapers are convenient, safe and time saving materials is a boon for working women as these are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse purpose. Therefore, the demand for diapers by the households has been increasing even among the consumer who are less affluent. There is an increase in the number of social media users owing to rise in internet penetration.

Considering this, most of the key players in the baby diaper market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global baby diaper market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments. The baby diapers market has been segmented based on product type, size, age group, expenditure type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the baby diapers market is bifurcated into cloth diapers and disposable diapers.

The key players profiled in the report includes Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unicharm Corporation.



Key Market Benefits

The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the baby diapers market

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of current trends and future estimations, which help to understand the prevailing market opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the baby diapers market is provided in the study

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential & niche segments as well as countries exhibiting favorable growth

Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Introduction to Diaper

3.2.1. Diaper Design

3.2.2. Raw Materials

3.3. Key Findings

3.3.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.4. Top Players Positioning

3.5. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in Working Women Participation

3.6.1.2. Rise in Disposable Income

3.6.1.3. Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Biodegradable and Pant Style Diaper Augmenting Market Growth

3.6.1.4. Expansion of Online Sales Channel Driving Market Expansion

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Adverse Effect of Baby Diapers on Environment

3.6.2.2. Allergies Related to Baby Diapers Challenging Market Growth

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Product Innovation

3.6.3.2. Rise of Social Media Marketing

3.7. Market Share Analysis

3.7.1. By Product Type

3.7.2. By Size

3.7.3. By Age Group

3.7.4. By Distribution Channel

3.7.5. By Region

3.8. Impact of Covid-19 on the Baby Diapers Market



Chapter 4: Baby Diapers Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Cloth Diapers

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.2.3.1. Flat Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.2. Fitted Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.3. Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.4. All-In-One Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.5. Other Cloth Diapers

4.3. Disposable Diapers

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3.3.1. Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers

4.3.3.2. Regular Disposable Diapers

4.3.3.3. Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers

4.3.3.4. Training Nappies

4.3.3.5. Swim Pants



Chapter 5: Baby Diapers Market, by Size

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Small & Extra Small

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Medium

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Large

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Extra Large

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Baby Diapers Market, by Age Group

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Infants

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Babies & Young Toddlers

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Toddlers

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Children Above 2 Years

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Baby Diapers Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Pharmacy/Drug Stores

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.5. E-Commerce

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Baby Diapers Market, by Region



Chapter 9: Competition Landscape

9.1. Top Winning Strategies

9.2. Product Mapping

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Competitive Heat Map

9.5. Key Developments

9.5.1. Agreement

9.5.2. Acquisition

9.5.3. Merger

9.5.4. Investment

9.5.5. Business Expansion

9.5.6. Product Launch



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executive

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.2. Domtar Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments

10.2.5. Product Portfolio

10.2.6. Business Performance

10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Essity Aktiebolag

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business Performance

10.4. First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.5. Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Operating Business Segments

10.5.5. Product Portfolio

10.5.7. Business Performance

10.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Kao Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Operating Business Segments

10.6.5. Product Portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business Performance

10.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Kimberly - Clark Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business Performance

10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Ontex Group Nv

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. R&D Expenditure

10.8.6. Business Performance

10.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. The Procter & Gamble Company

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Operating Business Segments

10.9.5. Product Portfolio

10.9.6. R&D Expenditure

10.9.7. Business Performance

10.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Unicharm Corporation

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Operating Business Segments

10.10.5. Product Portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business Performance

10.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.11. Basf Se

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Key Executives

10.11.3. Company Snapshot

10.11.4. Operating Business Segments

10.11.5. Product Portfolio

10.11.6. R&D Expenditure

10.11.7. Business Performance

10.11.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.12. Evonik Industries AG

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Key Executives

10.12.3. Company Snapshot

10.12.4. Operating Business Segments

10.12.5. Product Portfolio

10.12.6. R&D Expenditure

10.12.7. Business Performance

10.12.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.13. Lg Chem Ltd.

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Key Executives

10.13.3. Company Snapshot

10.13.4. Operating Business Segments

10.13.5. Product Portfolio

10.13.6. R&D Expenditure

10.13.7. Business Performance

10.13.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.14. Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Key Executives

10.14.3. Company Snapshot

10.14.4. Operating Business Segments

10.14.5. Product Portfolio

10.14.6. R&D Expenditure

10.14.7. Business Performance

10.14.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.15. Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Key Executives

10.15.3. Company Snapshot

10.15.4. Operating Business Segments

10.15.5. Product Portfolio

10.15.6. R&D Expenditure

10.15.7. Business Performance

10.15.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.16. Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd.

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Key Executives

10.16.3. Company Snapshot

10.16.4. Operating Business Segments

10.16.5. Product Portfolio

10.16.6. Business Performance

10.17. Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Key Executives

10.17.3. Company Snapshot

10.17.4. Product Portfolio

10.18. Yixing Danson Technology Co. Ltd.

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Key Executives

10.18.3. Company Snapshot

10.18.4. Product Portfolio

10.19. Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Key Executives

10.19.3. Company Snapshot

10.19.4. Product Portfolio



