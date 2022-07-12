Global Public Safety LTE Market Report 2022-2027: Technologies such as Edge Computing will have an Important Role in Supporting Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Safety LTE Market by Solutions, Applications, Devices, Service Provider Revenues and Subscriptions 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for public safety and other mission-critical communications is rapidly developing as technologies are evolving to provide solutions necessary to meet the emerging demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. The public safety community increasingly relies upon IP-based solutions for first responders (ambulance, police, and fire) and dispatch communications as well as overall coordination in the event of a disaster.



Next-generation public safety communications infrastructure is required to handle a variety of communications traffic in real-time and with the highest QoS possible. As the exact occurrence of emergencies cannot be predicted, these QoS requirements are on-demand and cannot be scheduled like many other mission-critical services. This translates into guaranteed service levels on a 24/7 basis rather than the best-effort services of traditional IP based services in non-mission critical public networks.



LTE and 5G offer the most advantageous solutions for secure wireless broadband networks, which need to support the unique devices, communications, and content delivery requirements of public safety organizations.



Nonetheless, commercial wireless broadband equipment and networks were not originally developed with first responder applications in mind. To optimally address the next-generation communications needs of the public safety community, vendors are developing dedicated, secure LTE and 5G networks with equipment optimized for emergency services applications.



While seemingly a misnomer, public safety networks are actually private wireless networks in the sense that they are dedicated for use by first responder communications and sharing information between PSAPs and other emergency services personnel and resources. In other words, public safety networks provide a public service, but are secured and dedicated for purposes of ensuring the accuracy, timeliness, and reliability of emergency response and coordination.



Accordingly, dedicated resources are allocated at both the hardware, software level leveraging virtualization, SDN, and other supporting technologies. 5G will have a key role in this regard through advanced capabilities such as network slicing.



Supporting technologies such as edge computing will have an important role in supporting ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) for both voice and URLLC enabled applications such as augmented reality and public safety video and content sharing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Public Safety LTE and 5G Technology

3.1 Voice over IP in Cellular

3.1.1 VoIP in Wireless Networks

3.1.2 Voice over LTE

3.1.3 Voice over 5G

3.2 LTE Core and RAN Technology

3.3 LTE and 5G Public Safety Support

3.3.1 Reliable Critical Voice Communications

3.3.2 Non-voice Communications

3.3.3 5G in Public Safety



4. Public Safety LTE and 5G Solutions, Devices, and Applications

4.1 Public Safety LTE Application Categories

4.2 Public Safety LTE vs. Other Public and Private LTE Solutions

4.3 Public Safety LTE Deployment Options



5. Public Safety LTE and 5G Market Drivers

5.1 Dedicated Public Safety LTE and 5G Networks

5.2 Increasing Need for All-encompassing Critical Communications

5.2.1 Leveraging Data from Many Sources for Public Safety LTE

5.2.2 Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT Networks and Systems



6. Public Safety LTE and 5G Forecasts 2022-2027

6.1 Global Public Safety LTE and 5G Market 2022-2027

6.2 Public Safety LTE and 5G Market by Region 2022-2027

6.3 Public Safety LTE and 5G by Mobile Network Infrastructure 2022-2027

6.4 Public Safety LTE and 5G by Applications 2022-2027



7. Public Safety LTE Forecast 2022-2027

7.1 Public Safety LTE Market by Region 2022-2027

7.2 Public Safety LTE by Mobile Network Infrastructure 2022-2027

7.3 Public Safety LTE by Applications 2022-2027



8. Public Safety 5G Forecast from 2022-2027

8.1 Public Safety 5G Market by Region 2022-2027

8.2 Public Safety 5G by Mobile Network Infrastructure 2022-2027

8.3 Public Safety 5G by Applications 2022-2027



