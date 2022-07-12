Global Military ADS-B Receivers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% By 2032

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Military ADS-B Receivers Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Military ADS-B Receivers and Forecasts Market Segment by Advisory Type, (Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B), Traffic Information Service-Broadcast (TIS-B), Other Advisory Type) Market Segment by Aircraft Type, (Fighter/Attack Aircraft, Trainer Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Other Aircraft Advisory Type) Market Segment by Services, (Airmen's Meteorological Conditions (AIRMET), Significant Meteorological Conditions (SIGMET), Aviation Routine Weather Reports (METAR), Non-Routine Aviation Weather Reports (SPECI), NEXRAD (regional and CONUS), Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) Distant, Other Services) Market Segment by Type, (1090 MHz Technical Service Order TSO-C166b, 978 MHz Technical Service Order TSO-C154c, Technical Service Order TSO-C195b, Other Type) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global Military ADS-B Receivers market was valued at US$587 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

R&D Focus on Technology and Innovation

The sector has always been a place for innovation. Companies are investing heavily in technological and process innovation. Thales is developing solutions to solve specific safety concerns, such as runway incursions, by employing ADS-B to show aircraft traffic on the airport directly on pilot displays. L3Harris is investing on development of surveillance concepts for the future of unmanned missions in support of urban air transportation. Recently, Aireon has announced a partnership with the FAA to use a worldwide dataset to investigate creative uses of space-based ADS-B throughout the whole air traffic management spectrum.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military ADS-B Receivers Market?

The COVID-19 is an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency that has impacted practically every business, and the long-term impacts are expected to have an influence on industry growth throughout the projection period. Airlines responded to this extraordinary incident by drastically lowering flight numbers and rearranging aircraft types. The COVID-19 issue demonstrated the critical role that the ATM sector plays in guaranteeing secure air travel.

COVID-19 had a significant influence on air travel, resulting in reduced passenger traffic, lower revenues, and significant financial losses. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on air passenger travel levels. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) in the industry fell 65.9% year over year. During the year, around 1.5 billion passenger journeys were made. The drop in air passenger transportation in 2020 was the biggest since worldwide RPKs began tracking in 1950. As deliveries of all aircraft types have fallen, the ADS-B receivers business has taken a hit. The market's downward trend was fueled by weak aircraft orders, a deteriorating economy, and delayed commercial aircraft delivery.

What are the current market drivers?

Global Air Traffic and Revenue Passenger Kilometer Growth Rate

Because passenger and cargo air traffic growth is one of the key industry growth determinants, it is sensitive to the degree of economic activity in worldwide markets as well as volatility in the global political climate. By 2035, aviation traffic is anticipated to expand at a rate of 6% per year on average. Due to COVID-19-related travel limitations across the world, domestic passenger traffic maintains its tendency of rebounding quicker than the international market from 2020 to 2021, particularly in China and the United States, the latter being the world's largest domestic market. Domestic traffic will continue to rise in the future years, increasing demand for new aircraft, which will gradually move from fleet expansion to quicker replacement of older, less fuel-efficient aircrafts, and thus improved surveillance technology.

Search and rescue can be done easily and precisely

ADS-very B's accurate GPS-based monitoring boosts the capacity to execute life-saving search and rescue missions. Air traffic controllers following aircraft equipped with ADS-B Out have more accurate information regarding last reported locations, which helps to remove the "search" from search and rescue. Because ADS-B ground radios have a smaller footprint, they may be placed in regions where a radar station would be impractical, such as hilly terrain. Air traffic controllers now have more information about an airplane's last known location, which reduces the vital window of time needed in a search and rescue mission.

Where are the market opportunities?

Improved oceanic surveillance could be the next opportunity for ADS-B

The FAA is investigating and assessing surveillance technology advancements that potentially allow lower separation between aircraft and provide safety and efficiency advantages in oceanic Flight Information Regions as part of a project called Advanced Surveillance Enhanced Procedural Separation (ASEPS). This contains both Space-Based ADS-B (SBA) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Contract (ADS-C) reports. Space-based ADS-B allows for monitoring over maritime airspace, via satellite-based receivers, and over the whole world. The SBA idea allows airplanes to be followed in near real-time everywhere they fly, boosting safety and efficiency for all users.

The ground system would receive high update rate SBA or ADS-C surveillance reports, perhaps allowing for lower separation rules in maritime airspace. This surveillance might be shown on the ground system, which could be utilized to increase situational awareness for controllers who handle traffic in maritime airspace in a procedural manner.

Upcoming Version 3 in ADS-B In Technology

The usage of ADS-B In on appropriately equipped displays will be the next stage for ADS-B in terms of offering flight operational advantages to airlines. Over the last decade, the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) Special Committee 186 has been entrusted with standardizing the continuing improvement and extension of ADS-B as a surveillance source.

ADS-B Version 3 expands the amount of information accessible (for example, meteorological data, spectrum monitoring, and airspeed), enables additional wake turbulence applications, and improves weather predictions. ADS-B Version 3 additionally allows for/improves ADS-B in applications such as Flight Interval Management. SC-186 is now working on DO-282C, an upgrade to the ADS-B Version 3 UAT MOPS.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Military ADS-B Receivers market are Almaz-Antey Corporation, Appareo Systems, Avionix Software S. L., Copperchase Ltd., Dynon Avionics Inc., Eldis Pardubice S. R. O., FreeFlight Systems, Gables Engineering, Garmin International Ltd., Goodwin PLC, Intersoft Electronics N V, Leonardo SpA, Sandia Aerospace, Thales Group, Trig Avionics Ltd., These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

