Nokia partners with Hill Air Force Base on testbed for radar interference management with Open RAN architecture

Nokia and Hill Air Force Base extend partnership on existing Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) testbed to mitigate radar interference with 5G networks

Nokia’s Service Enablement Platform and Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC) based on O-RAN Alliance specifications enables testing solution

12 July 2022

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that it has extended its partnership with Hill Air Force Base and the National Spectrum Consortium to ensure that incumbent radar and 5G networks operating can co-exist seamlessly in shared spectrum by controlling the behavior in real time of the 5G system when the incumbent radar is present. Hill Air Force Base is using Nokia’s O-RAN solutions for the testbed and Phase 1 of the project has been successfully completed. The project is part of a wider initiative by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) to create its first tranche of 5G wireless testbeds.

Nokia is a leader in Open RAN innovation and its Service Enablement Platform combines RIC and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) capabilities to deliver radio network programmability and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning across the Open RAN ecosystem. For Hill Air Force Base, Nokia’s Service Enablement Platform exposes radar interference detection and mitigation capabilities via an O-RAN interface developed by the O-RAN Alliance.

Deb Stanislawski, Director Prototyping and Experimentation, OUSD(R&E) 5G, stated: “We appreciate the dedication of our industry partners working with us to deliver on the potential of these cutting-edge 5G networking solutions and 5G enabled applications. Nokia developed the 5G Testbed solution at Hill AFB to help ensure DoD radar detection can co-exist with commercial 5G networks operating in the same shared spectrum. We look forward to continuing our work together to help move beyond the state-of-the-art in 5G commercial architectures to ensure we address key Warfighting needs and expand U.S.-based capabilities critical to 5G adoption."

Michael Loomis, General Manager at Nokia Federal Solutions, said: “We initially partnered with Hill Air Force Base on a testbed for dynamic spectrum sharing, and this extension of our agreement with Hill Air Force Base is a testament to our ability to deliver standards-based solutions that meet the DoD’s requirements. For this next phase, we leveraged our O-RAN platform with RIC capabilities for the testbed. Nokia was the first major vendor to join the O-RAN Alliance, and we continue to chair workgroups defining the Fronthaul interface and the RIC. We continue to deliver innovation with security and openness built-in.”

Resources:

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.