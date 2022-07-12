Global wireless network test equipment market size to grow at 8.9% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global wireless network test equipment market size is slated to expand at 8.9% CAGR over the next six years, thus reaching a valuation of USD 7,950 million by the end of 2028.





The document divides the marketplace based on type and application and reveals the growth rate estimates for the speculated timeframe. To give a better depiction, several regions are analyzed to understand the trends and identify opportunities for expansion.

Details about the key companies along with their strategic approaches and latest developments are incorporated in the report to assist the new entrants, future investors, as well as existing players receive a precise demonstration of the market competitive scenario.

An array of determinants are responsible for the expansion of the market such as surging volume of data generated across the world, rising demand for better infrastructure solutions, and soaring use of innovative technologies like the Internet of things (IoT) in a myriad of end-use verticals.

For those unaware, network test equipment is used to scrutinize and test the network, telecommunication services, and telephone systems. They help in improving the performance of the network by probing every aspect.

Growing automation processes and the proliferation of internet paving the way for extensive digitization are fueling the development of worldwide wireless network test equipment market to a great extent.

Besides, supportive government initiatives, increasing population base, combined with efforts for enhancing the infrastructure are estimated to bolster the gross margins for industry through the study period.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of equipment type, the industry is categorized into the following verticals: site test equipment, drive test equipment, monitoring equipment, SON testing equipment, and OSS with geolocation equipment among others.

As per reliable estimates, OSS (operations support system) with geolocation equipment segment is reckoned to grow decently in the coming years, owing to wider usage of the equipment by telecom service providers for supporting functions like fault management, network configuration, service provisioning, and network inventory for managing their network.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned researchers cite that North America wireless network test equipment market is poised to record modest growth over 2022-2028, on account of flourishing telecommunication sector in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as profitable avenue in the forthcoming years, owing to large base of telecom subscribers, and extensive integration of IoT technology.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established players bolstering the competitive scope of global wireless network test equipment industry are Viavi Solutions, Inc., Accuver Co., Ltd., Spirent Communications plc, Amdocs Limited, Sandvine Incorporated, Anritsu Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., EXFO, Inc., Mobileum, Inc. (SIGOS), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Infovista SAS among others.

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2028)

Site Test Equipment

Drive Test Equipment

Monitoring Equipment

SON Testing Equipment

OSS With Geolocation Equipment

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2028)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the world

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2028)

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Accuver Co., Ltd.

Spirent Communications plc

Amdocs Limited

Sandvine Incorporated

Anritsu Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson AB

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

EXFO, Inc.

Mobileum, Inc. (SIGOS)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Infovista SAS

Table of Content:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

Study period

Geographical scope

Market segmentation

Part 3. Wireless network test equipment market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by equipment type

Drive test equipment

Monitoring equipment

OSS with geolocation equipment

Site test equipment

SON testing equipment

Others

Part 5. Market breakdown by region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

Part 6. Key companies

