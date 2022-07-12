The global overactive bladder treatment market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6%

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Overactive Bladder Treatment Market by Drug, Botox, Neuromodulation, Disease Type and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05043162/?utm_source=GNW





Mirabergon segment dominates the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market in 2021.

Based on type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into anticholinergics, mirabegron, BOTOX, neuromodulation, and other treatments.Mirabegron held a dominant share of the market in 2021, owing to the lesser side-effects associated with this drug compared to other drug classes available in the market.



Furthermore, neuromodulation segment is expected to grow at faster pace owing to launch of new SNM & PTNS for OAB in market.



The idiopathic overactive bladder segment will witness the highest growth in overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into idiopathic overactive bladder and neurogenic overactive bladder. The idiopathic overactive bladder segment accounted for a larger market share due to the higher prevalence of idiopathic overactive bladder disorders and increased use of drugs for the treatment.



North America held dominant share in 2021.

Geographically, the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the major share in the OAB treatment market.



North America holds majority of the key market players leading to maturity of OAB treatment market in this region. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies in US is one of the leading factor projecting market growth in North America.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type – Supply Side: 80.0%, Demand Side: 20.0%

• By Designation – Managers: 45.0%, CXOs & Directors:30.0%, Excecutives:25.0%

• By Region - North America: 55%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 10%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East and Africa: 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

o Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

o Pfizer Inc. (US)

o Abbvie Inc. (US)

o Viatris Inc. (US)

o Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan)

o Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

o Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Ireland)

o Lupin (India)

o Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc (US)

o Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

o Glenmark (India)

o Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

o Medtronic (Ireland)

o Ajanta Pharma (India)

o Granules India Limited (India)

o Urovant Sciences (US)

o Apotex Inc. (Canada)

o Laborie (US)

o Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

o Bayer Ag (Germany)

o Medytox (South Korea)

o Altherx Pharmaceuticals (US)

o Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

o Hugel, Inc. (South Korea)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global overactive bladder treatment market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, disease type and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell analysis market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cell analysis offered by the top 25 players in the cell analysis market. The report analyses the overactive bladder treatment market by type, disease type and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various cell analysis across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the overactive bladder treatment market.

