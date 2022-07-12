New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real-Time Payments: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291902/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, transaction type, mode of deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global market for real-time payments in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.



Report Includes:

- 47 data tables and 43 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global markets for real-time payments (RTP) solutions and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for RTP payment systems, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for real-time payments, and corresponding market share analysis by component, transaction type, mode of deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and region

- Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the digital payments industry

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Coverage of tracking details and comparison of the product offerings and market strategies of key players and stakeholders in the ecosystem

- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for real-time payment solutions and services

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including ACI Worldwide Inc., Capgemini, FIS Global, Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., and Visa Inc.



Summary:

According to BCC Research, the global market for real-time payments was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 to reach $REDACTED by 2027.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is estimated to grow by REDACTED% over the forecast period 2022-2027.



Factors such as the involvement of new market players and business models, common customers and merchants’ expectations, globalization, and regulatory pressure are some of the major factors triggering growth in the market for real-time payments across the globe.However, an increasing number of fraudulent activities and security concerns about real-time payments may hamper the market in the long run.



As crime and fraudulent activities are proceeding fast, real-time payment systems are more frequently being exploited to quickly move the proceeds of crime between accounts, thwarting the efforts and analysis by financial institutions to track and identify illicit funds, creating a path for repatriation.



Factors such as uptake in contactless technology, rising adoption of mobile payments, and digital innovations from card giants and technology players, are further projected to expand the usage of the market for real-time payments.The maximum impact of adopting real-time payments will become clearer with time within a given country as start-ups, corporates, and policymakers deploy innovative services on top of advanced payment infrastructures.



Real-time payments enable future innovations, thereby developing a platform for the next wave of fintech pioneers, such as developing new products and services which utilize the data generated by digital payments. Compared with some legacy alternatives, which take a few days to reach a recipient, real-time payments deliver a quicker and more predictable means of payment, potentially creating a range of social and economic impacts that affect customers, government and businesses, globally.



In this report, the global market for real-time payments has been segmented by component, transaction type, deployment, organization type, end-use industry, and region.

