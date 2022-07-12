DSV, 969 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 969



On 27 April 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 958. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2022 until 25 July 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-44 4,402,845 1,068.07 4,702,537,746 45: 4 July 2022 100,000 990.17 99,017,250 46: 5 July 2022 54,680 982.91 53,745,688 47: 6 July 2022 45,000 980.71 44,132,009 48: 7 July 2022 35,800 998.11 35,732,198 49: 8 July 2022 111,632 1,035.24 115,565,990 Accumulated trading for days 1-49 4,749,957 1,063.32 5,050,730,881

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,718,268 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.87% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

