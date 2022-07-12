New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Predictive Analytics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291901/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they use to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global predictive analytics market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.



Report Includes:

- 64 data tables and 62 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for predictive analytics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and subsegments

- Estimation of the actual market size for predictive analytics in value terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market growth drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the global market for predictive analytics, and assessment of the COVID-19 impact on this industry

- Highlights of the current state of the predictive analytics market, region-specific developments in the industry, and evaluation of current and future demand for predictive analytics and services

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Review of the patent filings and patent grants on predicative analytics, and emerging technologies/developments in the global market

- Market share analysis of the key industry participants in the predictive analytics market, along with their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microsoft Corp., Oracle, SAP SE, Tableau Software LLC, and Tibco Software Inc.



Summary:

In this report BCC Research examines the ways in which the predictive analytics market is changing and how it has evolved.This study covers a thorough examination of both new and established companies in the market.



The analyst estimates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and projects demand from 2022 to 2027 at the industry level.



Predictive analytics is one of the most rapidly expanding fields in technology today.The global market for predictive analytics was estimated to be nearly $REDACTED in 2021 and it is expected to grow to reach $REDACTED in 2027.



The global market for predictive analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of REDACTED% during the period of 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry.This growth rate is a direct result of the growth in the adoption of digital transformation technologies in the world.



Companies seek to remain technologically forward and enhance their capabilities in order to achieve their business goals more efficiently.



Emergence and adoption of big data and other related technologies, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cost benefits of cloud-based predictive analytics solutions, and organizations focusing on developing data-driven strategies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the predictive analytics market. However, changing regional data regulations and data privacy and security concerns could hinder market growth in some cases.



Nevertheless, the rising demand for real-time analytical solutions, the rising importance of predictive analytics in achieving manufacturing excellence, and the rising demand for business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics are expected to create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.



In this report, the global market for predictive analytics has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and region. Based on components, the predictive analytics market has been segmented into solutions and services.

