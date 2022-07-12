Insights on the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market to 2027 - by Product, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible intermediate bulk container market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC), or bulk bags, refer to industrial packaging materials used for storing dry, granular and semi-liquid products. They are large, cubic, bendable containers manufactured using coated or uncoated woven fabric with loops to facilitate convenient storage and movement. U-panel, circular, four-panel and baffle bags are among the most commonly used FIBCs. These bags are used to contain toxic, non-toxic and free-flowing products, such as chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber and agriculture and food products. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as transportation, mining, manufacturing, agriculture and waste handling.



Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Chemical and agriculture product manufacturers are increasingly using FIBCs to handle grains, rice, potatoes, cereals and liquid chemicals. These bags are also used to store and transport construction materials, such as carbon black, steel, alloys, minerals, cement and sand.

Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness among the masses and the rising demand for lightweight, biodegradable and bulk packaging material for pharmaceutical products, is also stimulating the market growth. Pharma-grade FIBC bags are used for storing various medical products and preventing contamination.

In line with this, product innovations, such as the development of FIBC variants as hygiene packaging solutions, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Food-grade FIBC bags are manufactured using virgin polypropylene resins that aid in preventing spoilage of perishable goods and are suited for storing packaged products in bulk quantities.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bag Corp., Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Global-Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Isbir Sentetik Dokuma Sanayi A.S., Langston Companies Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Plastipak Group and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flexible intermediate bulk container market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible intermediate bulk container market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flexible intermediate bulk container market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Type A

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Type B

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Type C

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Type D

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chemicals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Bag Corp.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Berry Global Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Bulk Lift International LLC

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Global-Pak Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Greif Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Isbir Sentetik Dokuma Sanayi A.S.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Langston Companies Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 LC Packaging International BV

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 Plastipak Group

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



