New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biodegradable Polymers: Global Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067741/?utm_source=GNW





Additives convert petroleum-based resins to biodegradable versions. The resultant resins are oxo-biodegradable.



Part of the current debate revolves around defining an acceptable period for biodegradation to be completed. Almost all carbon-based materials are biodegradable if given enough time.



This report includes polymers that producers market as fully biodegradable. Most define a fully-biodegradable polymer as a polymer that is completely converted by microorganisms into carbon dioxide, water and humus.



In the case of anaerobic biodegradation, carbon dioxide, methane and humus are the degradation products. However, many within the industry insist on a period for degradation such that the terms biodegradable and compostable are not synonymous.



The issue concerning biodegradable versus compostable resins is a very important issue that is discussed in detail.Polymers derived from renewable resources (non-petroleum-based) are not covered unless considered biodegradable; many polymers derived from renewable resources are not biodegradable.



These materials are often termed biobased. Some polymers are both bio-based and biodegradable.



The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario for biodegradable polymers and the analysis of global market trends, with market data from 2021, considering 2021 as the base year and estimates for 2021 to 2027 with projection of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



This report covers the chemical types of biodegradable polymers: properties, production, producers and applications. Definitions and standards, market drivers, biodegradation testing, environmental issues, composting and relevant technologies will also be discussed.



Different chemical types of biodegradable polymers considered in this report are polylactic acid (PLA), starch-based and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA).Qualitative analysis of protein-based products, biodegradable polymers from soybeans, genetically modified (GM) biodegradable polymers and oxo-biodegradable polymers are also covered in the report.



This report further includes a discussion of the application of biodegradable polymers such as packaging, fibers/fabrics, agriculture, medical, food service, electrical and electronics and automotive, among others.



This report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, key strategies adopted by manufacturers and detailed profiles of major manufacturers, product offerings, strategies (including trade names) and impact on the market



Report Includes:

- 62 data tables and 47 additional tables.

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for biodegradable polymers

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for biodegradable polymers market both in terms of value and volume, and their corresponding market share analysis by chemical type, application, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the progress of this market

- Detailed description of biopolymer and the synthetic polymer gap; discussion on integration of biodegradable plastics with disposal infrastructure, and information on non-uniform degradable tests such as ASTM D-6400

- Discussion on modes of degradation of biodegradable polymers and effect of environmental exposure conditions and polymer structure on biodegradation

- Coverage of recent developments in the biodegradable polymers market and insights into regulations and R&D activities

- Information about compostable vs. biodegradable polymers, key properties for compostable plastics, restrictions on compostable claims, standards and specifications and PLA problems associated with composting facilities

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles descriptions of the market leading participants, including BASF, BIOMER, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company (MCHC) and Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.



Summary:

In the last decade, public and government awareness of more sustainable products has grown significantly, directing future research into the next generation of materials and processes.Researchers, investors and policymakers can better evaluate the prospects for biodegradable polymers and grasp the changing characteristics by following the evolving trends of these emerging technologies.



Poly(lactic acid) (PLA), poly(hydroxyalkanoates) (PHAs), poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) and poly(butylene adipateco- terephthalate) are the focus of this study to analyze the current research environment and forecast future development trends. The investigation drew the following conclusions -

- Both academia and industry pay close attention to PLA.

- PLA is currently the most promising technology in terms of technological maturity and strength.



PHAs, PBAT and PBS are all unclear technologies with relatively modest development potential.Biodegradable polymers are possible solutions to some environmental and economic problems.



This is the most rapidly expanding bio-based product category.Several countries have taken steps to raise awareness about the use of biodegradable polymers.



According to the EU’s Plastics Strategy, all plastic packaging on the market after 2030 will be created from renewable raw materials and recycled using existing recycling infrastructure. China is embracing the trend and will increase production capacity to promote biodegradable polymers in packaging. These changes also foster bio-based alternatives and

bio-economies that are more inventive.



The global market for biodegradable polymers is expected to grow because of its high demand in a broad range of end-use industries across the globe.Biodegradable polymers have been commercially available for several years and it is still considered very early in the product life cycle.



This market faces several major problems: relatively high prices and the lack of infrastructure for effective composting. The resolution of these factors is critical to biodegradable polymer market success.



The biodegradable polymer market is expected to continue high growth over the next five years dominated by packaging and followed by fibers/fabrics.Most of the remaining applications for biodegradable polymers will have considerable growth rates, partly because of low market numbers.



The fibers/fabrics and agriculture markets will experience substantial growth, especially for hygiene and agricultural end-uses (mulching films, etc.). The medical applications segment for biodegradable polymers is anticipated to experience the REDACTED growth rate of all biodegradable polymer applications during the forecast period.



The increasing use of biodegradable products, due to strict laws prohibiting the use of conventional plastic and growing awareness among the public of ill effects, boosts market growth. Demand is increasing due increased use of biodegradable materials as a result of stringent government regulations banning the use of synthetic plastics and the public perception of negative effects.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067741/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________