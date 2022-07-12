New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Monitoring Devices: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02114682/?utm_source=GNW





Each product market covered in this report is unique and has a different set of market dynamics and competitive landscape. The product lifecycle of each product segment also varies.



The study will enable the audience to understand and gain insights on the current market and will forecast the changing market scenario. The data provided can help users understand which market segments among device connectivity, product type and end users are expected to grow at higher rates: factors driving growth, factors limiting the growth, key opportunity areas and so on.



Discussion and analysis cover the following market factors -

- Key market analysis.

- Market dynamics (drivers and restraints)

- Market forecast period of 2022-2027.

- Competitive developments and landscape.

- Geographic regional analysis.

- Patents.

- Profiles of key market players.



The report also covers a detailed competitive outlook, including market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Cardiocom, Covidien, CR Bard, Honeywell Med, Infinium Medical and InTechnology etc.



Report Includes:

- 54 data tables and 24 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for patient monitoring devices within the healthcare industry

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market potential for patient monitoring devices by product types, device categories and end users

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major market players within the industry Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare AG, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare



Summary:

Different products have different competitive scenarios in the global patient monitoring device market.The market is fragmented, yet consolidated, and unevenly penetrated, with different devices at different stages of the product life cycle and market penetration across various regions.



Some market players hold a dominant market share, while the rest of the market is fragmented with both national and global players. Glucose monitoring devices, cardiac and respiratory monitoring devices (other than patient monitors) specialized for diseases or conditions, are some key opportunity areas that hold moderate to high growth potential for future growth in the patient monitoring device market.



Some key growth strategies adopted by market players include product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements and acquisitions, with product launches being the topmost strategy to increase market presence and share. The patient monitoring device market is very competitive, demanding both cost and product differentiation, continuous product development and upgrades in order to assure and sustain profitability.



This report focuses on patient monitoring equipment/products -

- Blood pressure monitors.

- Blood gas analyzers.

- Thermometers.

- Glucose monitoring devices.

- Cardiac monitoring devices.

- Respiratory and sleep disorder monitoring devices.

- Neuromonitors.

- Fetal monitors.

- Neonatal monitors.

- Multiparameter patient monitors.

- Remote patient monitors.

- Anesthesia monitors.



Services and accessories/supplies market numbers are also provided in the report, but these segments are not a focus in this study. Out of all the listed products, multiparameter patient monitors and blood pressure monitors are the largest sectors of the patient monitoring device market; however, remote patient monitoring devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



Patient monitoring devices are primarily used in hospitals, which capture more than half of the end-use market for patient monitoring devices; home users capture a small part of the patient monitoring device end-use market. The home-use segment is expanding significantly via a higher CAGR.

