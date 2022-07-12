Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Kerry Group & Others

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Ingredients Market By Product Origin By Application, By Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 174.15 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to latest report.

The rising trend of health awareness among the population is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the market. The wide range of applications of food ingredients in processed food & beverage items is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The ever-changing consumer preferences and constantly evolving technology are two other important factors that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the food ingredients market. In addition, the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of people in developing countries is expected to create new opportunities for market players in the coming years.



Increasing consumer preference for vegan and dietary food items is projected to fuel the growth of the food ingredients market. Currently, a large section of consumers are avoiding all animal products including dairy, eggs, and honey in their diet. This is because of the ethical concerns associated with the meat industry and the health benefits of plant-based food items.



The rising awareness about the potential health benefits of natural and organic food ingredients is also expected to drive the growth of this market. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of health-conscious consumers who are willing to pay premium prices for natural and organic food items. This is because these products are free from harmful chemicals and preservatives, and are rich in vitamins and minerals.



However, concerns regarding lack of standardization and the use of preservatives in food ingredients are anticipated to restraint market growth. Rapid changes in lifestyles and eating habits, along with a significant increase in disposable incomes, have resulted in a rise in the demand for processed and packaged foods globally. This, in turn, is expected to drive the food ingredients market during the forecast period.

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global food ingredients market based on ingredient type, application, benefit, and region:

Ingredient Type Outlook

Vegetable Oils & fats

Natural Sweeteners

Natural Flavorings & colors

Enzymes & Antioxidants

Functional Ingredients

Others

Application Outlook

Chocolates & Confectionery

Bakery

Frozen Foods

Functional Foods

Others

Benefit Outlook

Immunity

Weight Management

Bone & Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Functional Food Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Functional Food Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for fortified food products

4.2.2.2. Increasing preference for clean label food products by health-conscious and environmentally conscious population.

4.2.2.3. Technological developments and innovations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising cost of raw materials and high production costs.

4.2.3.2. Stability issues

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Functional Food Ingredients Market By Product Origin Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Functional Food Ingredients Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Functional Food Ingredients Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Functional Food Ingredients Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market Positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Cargill Incorporated.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Tate & Lyle

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Arla Foods amba

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

