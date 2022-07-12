New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Market Segments: By Product ; By End User ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228336/?utm_source=GNW

Besides, through surveillance reporting and analytics, the workflow solutions provide assistance in tracking workflow. By incorporating such solutions, hospitals in all departments will collaborate to allow caregivers to take better patient safety measures. This complex distribution network would help both patients and staff members alike, as versatility and accountability for staff optimization, data cross matrixing, better satisfaction and appropriate reimbursement are likely to be enhanced.



Market Highlights

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 14.3% in 2030.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market to surpass USD 20.3 Billion by 2030 from USD 8.6 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 14.3% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Significant factors expected to drive market growth are growing the number of implementations worldwide and increasing government programs to promote the adoption of HCIT solutions, along with increasing patient capacity and the increasing need for limited healthcare costs. Besides, the rising incidence of chronic infections is another factor projected to drive the demand for global clinical workflow solutions. The adoption rate is driven by rapid technological advances that allow easy adaptability and reduced complexity is anticipated to influence the growth during the forecast period.



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Segments

Care collaboration solutions segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is segmented by product as Data Integration, Real-time Communication Solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Care Collaboration Solutions, Enterprise Reporting. With a share of over XX.X percent in 2019, the Data integration systems products segment is expected to lead the market. Owing to - data volumes and the need for convergence to curb growing costs, these are highly favored by healthcare providers. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as increased acceptance of electronic medical records, interoperability solutions, regulatory changes and requirements and the shift of emphasis towards value-based services. As a consequence of the increased focus on patient-centric programs, care partnership solutions are expected to see lucrative development over the coming years. The key drivers for medical technology advancements are technical developments in wireless technology, computing power, and miniaturization. Over the forecast era, increasing demand for improving workflow efficiency in medical facilities is propelling demand.



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is segmented by End User into Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and Ambulatory care Centers. The Hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of XX.X% in 2019 owing to the applicability, rising number of healthcare facilities clubbed with associated data that needs proper management along with privacy. Furthermore, government policies to help the healthcare industry and ease the complexity of a large amount of hospital data are expected to further push the demand for clinical workflow solutions. Due to the rise in outpatient admissions, the segment of ambulatory care centers is expected to see a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. Implementing IT solutions in outpatient care centers helps to eliminate medical errors and improves contact between nursing staff, doctors, pharmacies, and the families of patients. In outpatient facilities, high acceptance rates of such technologically advanced devices accelerate therapy and deliver cost-effective results.



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Government Initiatives for Healthcare IT Adoption

Factors driving the growth of the clinical workflow solutions market are growing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent changes in healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare in developing countries. The growth of this regional segment is driven by population growth and efforts to improve the quality of care, the introduction of favorable government initiatives, strategies to digitalize the country in every sector by using IT infrastructure, and a growing understanding of the benefits of clinical workflow solutions.



Increasing Application of Workflow Solutions in Improving Patient Safety

For healthcare organizations seeking more seamless, attractive, and impactful ways to optimize patient results and safety, clinical workflow solutions have become increasingly meaningful. This is because these technologies allow for continuous monitoring of the flow of real-time health data, resulting in more informed care decisions and enhanced performance. The clinical workflow solutions have functionality that helps enhance the quality of treatment, coordination of care, and overall patient satisfaction while reducing patient satisfaction.



Restrain

Interoperability Issues

Hospitals usually create or license interfaces to import and export data from both internal and external sources, such as the EHR of the hospital, labs, admission /discharge/transfer, medical equipment, as well as outside laboratories, when faced with limited interoperability. A single hospital may therefore employ a few dozen interfaces, whereas hundreds or even thousands of interfaces may have to be used by a large health system with several locations. Health information exchanges used by hospitals as a solution to interoperability often present many problems, including financial pressures and technological construction, and organizational difficulties. This is a major factor limiting the market for solutions for clinical workflow. A major obstacle to introducing IT systems in hospitals is the shortage of trained resources.



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Key Players

Hill-Rom Services Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



Ascom

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cisco Systems

STANLEY Healthcare

Cerner Corporation.

Infor.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Vocera Communications.

NXGN Management, LLC

Voalte

Azure Healthcare

3M



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Regions

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than XX.X% in 2019. Regional growth is expected to be powered by factors such as growing numbers of R&D activities and patient admission into hospitals, leading to a high volume of data entry. Besides, increasing government policies on the productive use of interoperability, EHR, and other solutions and increasing patient care emphasis are driving the region’s demand for clinical workflow solutions. Besides, increasing healthcare spending on digitization for safe data sharing within organizations supports the largest revenue contribution market for clinical workflow solutions. Factors driving the growth of the Latin American clinical workflow solutions market are growing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent developments in health infrastructure in developing LATAM countries, increasing medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare.



Competitive Landscape:

The Clinical Workflow Solutions market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US) hold a substantial market share in the Clinical Workflow Solutions market. Other players analyzed in this report are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Spok, Inc. (US), Vocera Communications, Inc. (US), Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia), Getinge Group (Sweden), Change Healthcare (US), athenahealth (US), Sonitor Technologies, Inc. (Norway), and Connexall (Canada) among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, In January 2020, Infor entered into an agreement to acquire Intelligent InSites Inc. This acquisition enabled Infor to offer an expanded suite of technology for healthcare organizations.



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market report also contains analysis on:



Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Segments:

By Product:

Data Integration

Medical Image Integration Solutions / Imaging Workflow Solutions

EMR Integration Solutions

Real-time Communication Solutions

Nurse Call Alert Systems

Unified Communications Solutions

Workflow Automation Solutions

Patient Flow Management Solutions

Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

Care Collaboration Solutions

Medication Administration Solutions

Rounding Solutions

Perinatal Care Management / Perinatal Information Systems

Others

Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

By End User:

Hospitals

Long-term care facilities

Ambulatory care centers

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Dynamics

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

