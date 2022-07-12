Global Aerospace Composites Market Report 2022: Development of Thermoplastic Composites to Enhance Recyclability Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Composites Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aerospace sector is one of the leading end-use industries in material development innovation, which has led to the adoption of composites in other major end-use industries such as automotive, medical, construction, and electronics. Composites are forecast to become a highly-critical material in aerospace manufacturing by the end of the forecast period in 2028.
The study highlights the key market participants and critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. The current size of the aerospace composites market is assessed by factors such as air traffic recovery, post-pandemic air travel trends, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. The study also examines the demand for air travel and offers an in-depth scenario of the substitution potential of composites replacing metals in structural applications. The study also assesses the top growth opportunities for composite manufacturers over the forecast period.
Research Scope
This study assesses the global aerospace composites market in 2021 and provides a CAGR forecast over the 2022 to 2028 period. It discusses the different value chain tiers and estimates volume and revenue for aerospace composites. The research scope encompasses three major aerospace end industries: Commercial Aviation, Defense Aviation, and General Aviation.
These primary segments are divided into the following sub-segments:
- Fiber (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber)
- Resin (epoxy, phenolics, high-performance polymers) and Others (polyurethanes, vinylesters, and PP)
- End Use (OEM and MRO)
- Application (airframe, interiors, and engine)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aerospace Composites Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Value Chain Analysis
- Aerospace Composites Value Chain Analysis
- Selection Criteria of Lightweight Materials in Aerospace
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by End Industry
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Resin
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin
- Volume Forecast by Fiber
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Fiber
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Aviation
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Composite Material Use Snapshot
- Composite Penetration Overview by Model - Airbus and Boeing
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Resin
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin
- Volume Forecast by Fiber
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Fiber
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Defense Aviation
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Composite Material Use Snapshot
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Resin
- Volume Forecast by Fiber
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin and Fiber
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Aviation
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Composite Material Use Snapshot
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Resin
- Volume Forecast by Fiber
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin and Fiber
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Application, End Use, and Region
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Investing in Aerospace Composite Parts Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia to Take Advantage of the Favorable Environment
- Development of Thermoplastic Composites to Enhance Recyclability
- 3D Printable Composites to Transform Aerospace Manufacturing and MRO
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus
- Boeing
