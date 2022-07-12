Global Orphan Cancer Drug Market Report 2022-2028

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orphan Cancer Drug Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Orphan cancer drugs are novel pharmaceuticals that are indicated for the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of rare cancers. These rare cancers are chronic and life-threatening which require proper long-term medications.

As these diseases are rare, therefore the drug development of these diseases requires a considerable amount of investment, thus increasing the overall cost of the drug. However, the passage of the orphan drug development act in 1983 has opened avenues for the development of novel orphan drugs which are intended for the management of these cancers.

The passage of this act incentivizes pharmaceutical companies to actively invest in this segment. To date, more than 700 drugs have been granted orphan designation for the management of orphan-designated cancers.



Despite several benefits associated with orphan cancer drug development, few factors restrain their growth in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the high cost of therapy, low prevalence of disease, difficulty in recruiting patients, lack of awareness among patients, and unavailability of diagnostic tests for rare cancer hamper the growth of the market. Although several challenges restrict the growth of the market, the global orphan cancer drug market is continuously growing over the past few years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction To Orphan Drugs



3. Global Orphan Drug Designation Criteria

3.1 US

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia & Australia



4. Market Exclusivity & Patent Protection for Orphan Drugs



5. Global Orphan Designated Cancer Drug Market

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Future Market Opportunity



6. Orphan Designated Cancer Drug Market Insight by Region

6.1 US

6.2 Europe

6.3 Japan

6.4 South Korea

6.5 China

6.6 Australia

6.7 UK

6.8 Canada

6.9 Middle East



7. Global Orphan Designated Cancer Drug Market by Indication

7.1 Lymphoma

7.2 Leukemia

7.3 Lung Cancer

7.4 Multiple Myeloma

7.5 Ovarian Cancer

7.6 Gastric Cancer

7.7 Thyroid Cancer

7.8 Liver Cancer

7.9 Pancreatic Cancer

7.10 Melanoma

7.11 Brain Cancer

7.12 Renal Cell Carcinoma



8. Top 50 Orphan Designated Cancer Drugs - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Forecats 2028



9. Global Orphan Cancer Drugs Clinical Pipeline Overview

9.1 By Company

9.2 Drug Class

9.3 Indication

9.4 Priority Status

9.5 By Phase



10. Global Orphan Cancer Drugs Clinical Pipeline By Company, Country , Indication & Phase

10.1 Preclinical

10.2 Phase-I

10.3 Phase-I/II

10.4 Phase-II

10.5 Phase-II/III

10.6 Phase-III

10.7 Preregistration

10.8 Registered



11. Marketed Orphan Cancer Drugs Clinical Insight By Company, Country & Indication



Companies Mentioned

AOP Orphan

Agenus

Alexion

Bristol Myers Squibb

Biogen Idec

Celgene

Eli Lilly

Genethon

Genzyme Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Orphan Europe

Pfizer

Prosensa

Rare Disease Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Teva Pharmaceutical

