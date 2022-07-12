Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market 2022-2023: Industry to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR 4.5%

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global aircraft carbon braking system market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, business jets, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The global aircraft carbon braking system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.78 billion by 2023 and with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries and increasing installation of carbon braking systems in aircraft.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aircraft carbon braking system industry, include use of nano-composite material in carbon braking system.



Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by End Use (Aircraft type) (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2012 to 2023):

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jets

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the commercial aircraft segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to highest number of aircraft deliveries and production in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft

3.3.2: Business Jets

3.3.3: Regional Aircraft

3.3.4: Military Aircraft



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by Region

4.2: North American Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

4.3: European Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

4.4: APAC Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

4.5: ROW Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Operational Integration

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market



Companies Mentioned

Safran (Messier-Bugatti-Dowty)

Honeywell

Meggitt

UTC Aerospace Systems

Crane Aerospace

