Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Size to Grow by USD 6,740.7 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market finds that the increasing need to enhance the efficiency of vehicles & engineering equipment is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 6,238.1 Million in the year 2021.



The Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market size is forecasted to reach USD 6,740.7 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Diesel Generator, Pumps, Motors, HVAC Equipment), by Type of Isolation (Passive Isolation, Active Isolation), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Anti-Vibration Mounts market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% during the forecast period.

The Anti-Vibration Mounts market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6,238.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6,740.7 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Anti-Vibration Mounts market.



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Need to Enhance the Efficiency of Vehicles & Engineering Equipment to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing need to enhance the efficiency of vehicles and engineering equipment is anticipated to augment the growth of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market during the forecast period. Heavy machinery and other equipment generate much noise and wear and tear from vibration while in motion. As a result, it either directly or indirectly damages the machinery, likely increasing the demand for anti-vibration mounts globally. In the long run, high levels of vibration can cause significant damage to machinery. As a result, vibration isolation is critical for improving machine performance over time. Rubber products are primarily used to prevent machine vibration from being transmitted. These items serve as vibration-absorbing isolating pads. In addition, isolating pads prevent vibrations from transferring to neighboring machines and structures. This need to reduce the noise and wear & tear of the engine and other components is projected to propel the growth of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand from Various Industrial Applications to Stimulate Market Growth

The rising demand from various industrial sectors is expected to augment the growth of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market shortly. Anti-vibration components for industrial applications consist of level mounts, bushes, cylindrical buffers, cylindrical mounts, and sandwich mounts, among others. These components provide passive quiver isolation on electronic instruments, measuring equipment, and test cells. Apart from electronic and electrical applications, these mechanisms are used in various industries, including mining, quarrying, and food manufacturing. Also, in the electronics industry, vibration control mechanisms consist of vibration sensors, control electronics, and actuators, which create a feedback loop and protect structures and equipment from impact forces. Further, the electronic industry is also expected to provide significant growth opportunities for value chain participants due to the increased manufacturing of industrial machinery globally.

Segmentation of the Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market:

Application Diesel Generator Pumps Motors HVAC Equipment Household Equipment Other Applications

Type of Isolation Passive Isolation Active Isolation

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/antivibration-mounts-market-1712

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the power industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Anti-Vibration Mounts Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Diesel Generator, Pumps, Motors, HVAC Equipment), by Type of Isolation (Passive Isolation, Active Isolation), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth of the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This surge is attributable to the rapid industrialization in the region's economies, such as China and India. Additionally, consequential manufacturers in the market are from China, owing to the low capital costs required in the country and technological advancements in the market. Additionally, the increase in demand from various industry sectors is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Anti-Vibration Mounts Market:

Conti Tech

Vibracoustic

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

Machine House India Private Limited

IAC Acoustics

FUKOKU Co. Ltd.

Farrat

Vibra systems Inc.

Pendle Polymer Engineering

Recent Developments:

November 2018: Continental AG announced that it reached an agreement to acquire the anti-vibration systems business from Cooper-Standard Automotive.

January 2017: Polymer Technologies Inc. announced the launch of two new lines of anti-vibration engine mounts that are Armor Flex and Squishy Flex. Armor Flex and Squishy Flex mount to combat the effects of excessive vibration.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market?

How will the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market?

What is the Anti-Vibration Mounts market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Anti-Vibration Mounts Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Application



° Diesel Generator



° Pumps



° Motors



° HVAC Equipment



° Household Equipment



° Other Applications



• Type of Isolation



° Passive Isolation



° Active Isolation



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Conti Tech



• Vibracoustic



• Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.



• Hutchinson SA



• Machine House India Private Limited



• IAC Acoustics



• FUKOKU Co. Ltd.



• Farrat



• Vibra systems Inc.



• Pendle Polymer Engineering Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/antivibration-mounts-market-1712/request-sample

