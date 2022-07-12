HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Reveals Additional Pitchfest Details

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today shared new details about this year’s Pitchfest. Designed to recognize startups helping shape the future of HR tech, the annual competition will take place throughout the conference, happening September 13 – 16, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



During three preliminary rounds, 30 startups will have five minutes to present, with two to three minutes to answer questions from the judges. These sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14. The Pitchfest final will take place on the morning of Thursday, September 15.

Judging this year’s competition will be Jason Corsello, founder and General Partner of Acadian Ventures; Thomas Jajeh, Chief Digital Officer of Randstad Sourceright; George LaRocque, Founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech; Michel Stokvis, Senior Director, Randstad Innovation Fund; and other experts from across the HR tech industry. In addition to the judges, each round of the competition will include audience voting. The total scores earned in the preliminary rounds will determine which startups advance to the finals.

Ultimately, one winner will take home the grand prize of $25,000 and exhibit space for the 2023 HR Technology Conference, with a second-place winner receiving $5,000. The prize money for the winners will be donated by Randstad Innovation Fund, Randstad’s strategic corporate venture fund.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “This is the most well-known startup competition in HR tech, with contestants applying from around the world for a chance to participate. Having recognized some of today’s leading companies over the years, Pitchfest has become a highly coveted award that all startups in the space hope to win. We’re excited to see the innovative products, services and fresh ideas this year’s participants bring to the conference.”

The Pitchfest competition is open to any exhibiting HR Technology Conference & Exposition® startup. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 29, 2022, and those selected will receive notification no later than Friday, August 12, 2022. There is no fee to apply. To learn more and submit an application, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/pitchfest.

For additional information about the conference, including registration, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

