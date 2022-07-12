Plasma-Therm Rolls Out Redesigned Heatpulse Rapid Thermal Processing Platform to Meet Evolving Market Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma-Therm, a leading manufacturer of plasma-process equipment for the semiconductor and compound semiconductor industries, today announced it has redesigned its flagship Heatpulse Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) platform. The move was driven by three key factors: an increase in market demand for power devices, other specialty markets and ≤200mm silicon fabs; the need to establish a new supply chain to enable faster time to market and bring customers readily available spare parts for their systems; and the company’s commitment to deliver improved system reliability and performance to customers. Top global chipmakers have already placed multi-tool orders for the newly designed Heatpulse RTP platform, which is fully compatible with the legacy AG Heatpulse 8108 and 8800 systems and existing processes.

Representing the first of several phases in Plasma-Therm’s planned technology roadmap for Heatpulse RTP, the new platform includes greater flexibility to accommodate multiple wafer sizes, upgraded robotics, and a control system backed by Cortex, Plasma-Therm’s industry leading software. By using readily available components instead of specialized custom parts to maintain their equipment, customers can mitigate supply chain and replacement parts challenges to optimize production yields and capacity with maximize uptime during high-volume manufacturing. Additionally, the new easily implemented Heatpulse RTP wafer size conversion kits eliminate the complicated, time-consuming system hardware changes.

“With more than 450 systems shipped, the legacy AG Heatpulse 8108 and 8800 models have run reliably for over 30 years, serving a variety of markets and applications,” said Jim Garstka, vice president of sales and business development, Plasma-Therm. “Our customers are eager to upgrade to the new and improved Heatpulse systems to keep their existing processes running smoothly in production both now as well as into the next decade and beyond. Receiving multiple purchases from some of the top chipmakers in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. reaffirms our position as a top supplier of wafer etch and clean equipment in the semiconductor industry.”

Like its predecessor Heatpulse 8800 and 8108 models, the new Plasma-Therm Heatpulse RTP platform can process substrates up to 200mm in diameter and can handle a diverse range of materials. This includes traditional CMOS silicon as well as compound semiconductors, such as gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC).

The Heatpulse technology features are designed to address a multitude of semiconductor process steps, including post-implant annealing, oxide and nitride film growth, reflow, and formation of silicides, salicides, metal alloys, as well as ohmic contact formation. The Heatpulse RTP is available in either a single-oven or a new dual-oven configuration unique to the redesigned platform, and features a multi-zoned, independently controlled temperature capability.

Plasma-Therm at SEMICON West 2022

To learn more about our new Heatpulse RTP platform and other offerings, you can schedule an in-person meeting with one of our experts at SEMICON West, or visit us in the Kiterocket Lounge, located on the rooftop of Moscone North, during SEMICON West in San Francisco, July 12-14, 2022.

About Plasma-Therm

Plasma-Therm is a global manufacturer of advanced plasma processing equipment. Its tools and processes are used to support manufacturing needs in etch, deposition, material modification, and plasma dicing technologies. The company serves the semiconductor and compound semiconductor industries in developing solutions for the wireless, power device, MEMS, photonics, advanced packaging, and data storage markets. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Plasma-Therm meets the diverse needs of its customers with exceptional customer service. To learn more visit www.plasmatherm.com.

