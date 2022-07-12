Wedge Teams Up with Elsa’s Touch to Help Cure Glioblastoma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge, the first-of-its-kind candidate flow management technology made with love for HR & recruiting teams, today shared details of a new partnership with Elsa’s Touch, a collaboration program between Cure Glioblastoma and the Jatwani Family.



Dedicated to preserving the legacy of Elsa Jatwani, Elsa’s Touch works alongside Cure Glioblastoma, a Los Angeles-based 501c3 nonprofit public charity, to provide scholarships to students studying neuroscience and neuro-oncology. The scholarships will allow recipients to attend the prominent Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting. SNO seeks to promote advancements in neuro-oncology through research and education. This year’s event will take place from November 17 to 20 in Tampa, Fla.

Elsa’s Touch will leverage Wedge to help screen program applicants and determine the scholarship recipients. Each applicant will be asked to complete a Wedge video interview as part of the application process.

Dylan Jatwani, one of Elsa’s sons, shared, “In August 2018, my mom was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, an aggressive form with no cure. After 18 months, she passed away and my family looked to create a charitable organization in her honor. We came across Cure Glioblastoma, a nonprofit dedicated to building solutions and awareness for the disease. Today, Elsa’s Touch, with the support of Wedge, will be able to offer scholarships to undergraduates, grad students and residents studying brain cancer so they can attend the SNO conference and help find potential treatments for this disease.”

Cure Glioblastoma co-founder and president, Shawn Carbonell, M.D., Ph.D., said, “We founded Cure Glioblastoma to help today’s patients and invest in tomorrow’s solutions. What the Jatwani family is doing with Elsa’s Touch, mirrors our approach, amplifying awareness of glioblastoma and supporting the next generation of leaders in the field. We look forward to continuing this work together.”

Wedge CEO Matt Baxter commented, “After getting to know the Jatwani boys – Dylan, Colin and their dad, Vinay – we saw an opportunity for Wedge to empower the mission of Elsa’s Touch. Given the highly personal nature of the program, we wanted to make the scholarship award process easier for everyone involved and give applicants a way to showcase their commitment to this cause. We are honored to be part of what Elsa’s Touch and Cure Glioblastoma are doing.”

To learn more about Elsa’s Touch, visit https://elsastouch.org.



