HyreCar Narrows Guidance Based on Strong Second Quarter Performance

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today issued revised guidance of expected net revenue between $10.4M and $10.6M, narrowing previous guidance of expected net revenue between $10.2M and $10.7M, based on the company’s strong performance in the second quarter. This would deliver a quarter over quarter revenue increase of 10% or close to $1.0M over the $9.5M revenue recorded in the first quarter of 2022, and would yield the highest quarterly net revenue in the company’s history.



Demand continued to increase compared to the prior quarter despite record high gas prices. The company believes its focus on gig rentals insulated utilization and spurred driver demand amidst increasing inflation and recessionary pressure.

Additionally, based on preliminary results, the company expects to report improved gross margin in excess of both first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 results of 31% and 34%, respectively, despite inflationary pressure on claims and repair costs. Operating expenditures are expected to be in line with guidance provided during the first quarter earnings call with a view that the current level will be maintained as a sustainable base in anticipation of accelerated growth. The company expects to issue a series of announcements and updates on new strategic partnerships and financing initiatives to continue driving expansion.

Full second quarter 2022 results will be released in mid-August.

