React Gaming’s Compete.gg granted API by Riot Games

New API expands Compete.gg’s competitive game offering to a whole new level with the addition of League of Legends to its esports tournament platform

API also provides better gaming experience with new functionalities such as multiplayer game modes and access to full stat profiles

Enhanced product offering in line with Compete.gg’s vision of offering the best gaming experience via its platform and valuable gaming insights through its main social media channels: TikTok, Discord and YouTube

MONTREAL, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that its esports tournament platform, Compete.gg, has been granted access to the Riot Games API, allowing Compete to break into an entirely new realm of competitive esports with multiplayer online battle arena titles such as League of Legends, considered as one of the top-played games in the esports space.

The API is a means to communicate between computer programs and will allow Compete to program its tournament platform to communicate directly with Riot so that League of Legends players, for example, can trust that their data and performance from matches they play on Compete are both accurate and reliable. As a result, Compete will leverage the Riot integration to offer a premium gaming experience by providing player profiles and seamless stats tracking. This next stage in Compete.gg's evolution highlights its user-focused vision and its constant push to improve its products and provides Compete.gg with an opportunity to set the standard for tournament experience in esports.

“Since rebranding Compete.gg last April, Compete.gg has been gaining momentum as an emerging esports tournament platform,” said Ty Root, CEO of Compete.gg. “Contrary to what we see from our peers, we are building a platform and community that are user-focused, meaning that gamers can expect their performance to be tracked accurately, with quick easy payouts and a responsive customer service that cares. Our strategy has allowed us to significantly increase the number of registered users on Compete.gg and followers on our main social media channels, namely TikTok, Discord and YouTube, in a very short period of time. Riot Games’ API will be a great addition to our offering and will allow us to attract more gamers looking for flawless tournament experience.”

“Esports is poised for tremendous growth globally. According to Grand View Research, the global esports market is expected to reach US$12.5 billion by 20301, but we are still at the beginning of this emerging growth,” said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming. “Compete.gg has achieved a lot in little time with little means and has lots of space to grow. We are convinced that our strategy of putting gamers’ needs first, combined with the addition of leading games such as League of Legends, which currently has an average of 80 million active players2, has the potential to boost Compete’s brand awareness and, ultimately, its number of registered users. This in turn will allow us to monetize this remarkable asset so that we can implement the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Ty Root, CEO of Compete.gg goes "Beyond The Press Release" to discuss today's news. Click on the link to see the interview.

About Compete.gg

Compete.gg is a leading esports social gaming platform specializing in peer-peer gaming, API-based stat aggregation and social function integration. Compete.gg is the home of free-to-enter tournaments that offer cash prizes, with players’ stats tracking automatically as they play. Visit Compete.gg to find out more.

About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (formerly known as Intema Solutions Inc.) (TSXV: RGG) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

